Israeli artist Rafaël Y. Herman has launched his first solo exhibition at t the Museum of Contemporary Art of Rome (MACRO) Testaccio, on view from 25.January through 26.March 2017.

Entitled The Night Illuminates the Night, the exhibition features work using the artist’s own method of nocturnal photography, realized without electronic aids or digital manipulation. By photographing in complete darkness, Herman removes any subjectivity from the works, exploring reality in a new way.

The large-scale photographs focus on the Forest of Galilee, the fields of the Judaean Mountains, and the Mediterranean Sea, creating a dialogue with the great masters of the western tradition who have historically depicted the Holy Land without ever having been there, relying on biblical and literary sources. The works thus encourage the viewer to reflect on the invisible or the “unseen”; on the difference that unfolds between what is real and what is perceived. A taste of the work is found below with the press release attached.