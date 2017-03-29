The Ram’s Head Inn is best known as a farm-to-table restaurant on Shelter Island, where its culinary team sources herbs, fruits, and vegetables from the restaurant’s own garden offering an extraordinary experience with their seasonally focused menus and reopens this April.

Owners James and Linda Eklund just recently announced their new Executive Chef for the upcoming 2017 season, Matt Murphey whose menu is influenced by his travels in Italy and Europe. His innovative ideas and wealth of fine dining experience will greatly contribute to the restaurant’s menu. In fact, he created several new items for the bar menu for Ram’s Head cocktail & music, Harbor Hall. Working in some of the top kitchens in NYC, Murphey has held sous chef positions at the Ritz Carlton, the Rainbow Room, and The Russian Tea Room. Additionaly he held executive chef positions at A.R.OC, Broadway Grill, La Colombe D’or, Melrose Hotel in Washington DC, the Centerport Yacht Club, and Jedidiah Hawkins Inn.

After working with such great restaurants, Matt Murphy settled on Long Island and opened Anatres Café in Greenport. USA Today eventually named it one of the best ten restaurants on Long Island. Afterwards he opened The Kitchen at Greenport, and was inducted into the Chef 2000 Group in 1996. At the helm of the Rams Head Inn’s brunch, lunch and dinner menu, he plans to continue using locally sourced ingredients while revamping the menu. This spring diners will certainly look forward to enjoying his latest creations.

“Matt will complete the full fine dining/farm-to-table experience that we have provided our guests since the early 90’s,” said Linda Eklund, owner of the Ram’s Head Inn. “His passion for food and knowledge of the abundance of ‘local delicacies’ make him the perfect fit for the Ram’s Head” noted Mrs. Eklund.

631-749-0811 | theramsheadinn.com