Photography by Philippe Reynaud
Art Director Marina Barlage
Stylist Cory Paul Martin
Hair & Makeup Natalie Giraldo of Longo Makeup Artist Agency
Models Julieta Miguelarena | 1.one management
Rhett Wellington | 1.one management
ABOUT HAIR GODDESS ON TLC
Follow Christina Oliva’s challenging transition from small family-run business owner to CEO of the next hair care empire. She built her hair extension empire from the ground up and is taking her business to the next level with a salon in Manhattan. View her interview for Resident Magazine HERE