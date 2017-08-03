17 SHARES 1980 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

HAIR GODDESS premieres Wednesday 6/28 at 10pm on TLC

TUNE IN for our INTERVIEW WITH CHRISTINA OLIVA coming in our August issue

Photography by Philippe Reynaud

Art Director Marina Barlage

Stylist Cory Paul Martin

Hair & Makeup Natalie Giraldo of Longo Makeup Artist Agency

Models Julieta Miguelarena | 1.one management

Rhett Wellington | 1.one management

ABOUT HAIR GODDESS ON TLC

Follow Christina Oliva’s challenging transition from small family-run business owner to CEO of the next hair care empire. She built her hair extension empire from the ground up and is taking her business to the next level with a salon in Manhattan. View her interview for Resident Magazine HERE