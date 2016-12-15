6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Pin Post Add Send Add

Gansevoort Meatpacking has created two signature cocktails, ideal for holiday parties – The Mull It and Snow Bird are perfect for keeping warm from the winter weather and late night caroling.

MULL IT

Ingredients

2 oz rum

.75 oz simple syrup

.75 oz lemon juice

Combine ingredients in a glass and shake. Garnish with 1 oz of red wine and clove-studded orange wedge.

SNOW BIRD

Ingredients

1.5 oz gin

.5 oz banana liqueur

.75 oz lemon juice

.5 oz simple syrup

2 oz pineapple juice

Combine ingredients in a glass and shake. Garnish with 3 dashes of Angostura bitters and umbrella.

Camp Porchlight is a down-home, grown-up cocktail party featuring unique camp-inspired drinks and food, live bluegrass music, camp games and more. The evening’s unique camp-themed cocktails, created by Head Bartender Nicholas Bennett, include the wittily titled Bug Juice, Bee Sting, Poison Ivy, Long Trail, Cabin Fever, R-Rated Feature and Adults-Only Hot Chocolate.

Purchase tickets to NYE at Camp Porchlight here: https://campporchlight.splashthat.com/

BUG JUICE

Ingredients

1.5 oz Deep Eddy Vodka

.5 oz Green Chartesuse

.5 oz Pineapple Juice

.5 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

Shaken and served up

BEE STING

Ingredients

2 oz Jalapeño Infused Lunazul Tequila

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.75 oz Honey Syrup

4 dashes of Absinthe

4 Dashes Peychaud’s

Topped with soda

Coupe glass

ADULTS-ONLY HOT CHOCOLATE

Ingredients

1.5 oz Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

.5 oz Green Chartreuse

.5 oz Amaro Montenegro

4 oz Hot Coco Mix

For cocktailing with a conscience, here are some low sugar and perfectly refreshing gluten free drinks such as the Belvedere Cucumber Spritz or the Belvedere Herbal Spritz.

BELVEDERE CUCUMBER SPRITZ

Ingredients

1oz / 30 ml Belvedere

1oz /30 ml dry vermouth

2 cucumber ribbons

Combine all ingredients in a Belvedere Spritz glass filled with ice, topped with equal parts of sparkling water and tonic water

BELVEDERE HERBAL SPRITZ

Ingredients

1oz / 30 ml Belvedere

1oz /30 ml Italian bitter

1 rosemary stem

1 orange slice

Combine all ingredients in a Belvedere Spritz glass, filled with ice, top with equal parts of sparkling water and tonic water.

The holiday season is underway and as revelers prepare for winter soirees, Michael Jordan’s The Steak House N.Y.C. is offering the recipes to their NEW indulgent, seasonal sips recently added to their cocktail menu. The steakhouse located on the balcony of New York’s iconic, Grand Central Terminal just introduced four winter and holiday-inspired cocktails on December 1st for $16 each that will surely leave customers in jolly ‘spirits’. Whether you’re craving a comforting concoction, something sweet, creamy, fruity or festive, the mixologists at MJ’s have you covered.

Due to its prime location, the restaurant’s bar on the west balcony has become an iconic gathering place for social and business interactions for commuters, executives and tourists alike. Whether you’re a tourist in town visiting the terminal or a New Yorker in search of a happy hour in the holiday spirit, MJ’s is the spot! The restaurant, designed by David Rockwell in 1998, pays homage to glamorous train travel, notably the 20th Century Limited, and has a design and layout reminiscent of a dining car. The restaurant features an extensive beverage selection including wines, local craft beers and signature historic cocktails.

BAKED ALASKA

2oz Godiva chocolate liquor

2oz Frangelico

1 3-inch round piece of meringue

½oz of chocolate crumble

Combine liquids in an ice filled shaker. Shake vigorously. Strain into martini glass. Top with meringue. Sprinkle crumble.

CARIBBEAN FREEZE

1/2oz Blue Curacao

1 1/2oz Bacardi light rum

1/2oz Malibu rum

Coconut flakes

Combine liquids in ice filled shaker. Strain in a coconut flake rimmed martini glass.

EGGNOG CALIENTE

3oz eggnog

1 1/2oz Soltado Anejo spiced tequila

Ground Cinnamon

Mini marshmallows on a skewer

Combine liquids in ice filled shaker. Stir. Strain in martini glass. Garnish with cinnamon and skewer.

CANDY CANE DELIGHT

1/2oz Peppermint schnapps

1oz Vodka of choice

2oz White chocolate Godiva liquor

Whole candy cane. Crushed candy cane.

Combine liquids in ice filled shaker. Shake vigorously. Strain into candy cane rimmed martini glass. Garnish with mini candy cane.