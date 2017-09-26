0 SHARES 8 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

RALPH LAUREN

This season, Redken Global Creative Director Guido Palau capitalized on high-quality shine at Ralph Lauren’s SS 2018 Show.

“The hair at Ralph Lauren this season is a super chic, rich blowout. I’m prepping the hair with Redken Diamond Oil Glow Dry Gloss Shampoo and Redken Diamond Oil Glow Dry Detangling Conditioner, then preparing it for a blow dry with Redken Satinwear 04 to protect it from the heat. I’m using a boar-bristled brush to blow out the hair to keep it super healthy, shiny, and clean.” – Redken Global Creative Director Guido Palau.

GET THE LOOK:

1. Prep hair by washing with Redken Diamond Oil Glow Dry Gloss Shampoo and Redken Diamond Oil Glow Dry Detangling Conditioner. 2. Apply a quarter-sized amount of Redken Satinwear 04 to hair, section by section. 3. Blow dry 2” sections of hair with a round brush for ultimate smoothness and shine. 4. Once hair is almost dry, switch to a flat, boar-bristled brush while finishing the blowout to keep the ends straight and add gloss. 5. Spritz a touch of Redken Fashion Work 12 into palms and fingertips and run your fingers through hair, moving away from your face to tame flyaways and keep the blowout bouncy, yet smooth.

ALBERTA FERRETTI

This season, Redken Global Creative Director Guido Palau capitalized on shine at Alberta Ferretti’s SS 2018 Show.

“Here at Alberta Ferretti we’re doing a wet, sexy ponytail. We’ve shortened it and twisted back onto itself so the ponytail isn’t as long. You can’t have wet, dripping hair on the clothes so Redken Full Frame 07 gives a wet look to the hair once it dries. Just before the girls walk the show, I add a spritz of Redken Shine Flash 02 for a high shine finish. I’m softening the hair around the ears and hairline so you get a romantic, wet look, because Alberta always has a romance to it.” – Redken Global Creative Director Guido Palau.

GET THE LOOK:

1. Starting with dry hair, lightly dampen strands with water. 2. Working section by section from the back to front, add in Redken Full Frame 07 with fingers for natural body and a “wet” look. Use fingers to push up hair around the hairline for added volume. 3. Secure hair in a low ponytail. Pull out wispy pieces around the hairline for a less severe look. 4. Working with the lengths of the ponytail, flip hair onto itself and refold again to shorten the ponytail, leaving the ends out. Secure the folded ponytail with a black elastic by crossing it down the length of the ponytail. 5. Finish the look with Redken Shine Flash 02 for a high-gloss style.

BOTTEGA VENETA

This season, Redken Global Creative Director Guido Palau capitalized on individualism at Bottega Veneta’s SS 2018 Show.

“It’s really about individualism at Bottega Veneta – that new luxury, the new rich. Young, cool, and easy. All the things we now associate with beauty and fashion and how can we bring out in the girls’ personalities.” – Redken Global Creative Director Guido Palau

GET THE LOOK: