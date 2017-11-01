0 SHARES 6 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

New York wasn’t built in a day, so why would you only want to stay a day. Refinery29 is a luxurious hotel, notorious for implementing amazing staycation vacations in New York City.

Drawing inspiration from the buildings early life as a hat factory, each of the 197 rooms at Refinery Hotel feature industrial details such as expanding 12-foot ceilings, sweeping windows and distressed hardwood floors. The mosaic tile floors and copper accents are the perfect touch of artistic flare. The marble bathrooms and Noir bath products are an added touch of luxury in an already extravagant establishment. All rooms also feature the necessities such as flat-screen TVs, fully stocked minibars, and complimentary free WIFI access.

Refinery Hotel continues the Colony Arcade’s long tradition as a Midtown meeting place. Home to a bar and restaurant since 1914, guests will appreciate the love and care that goes into each restaurant and bar within the establishment. Their critically acclaimed bars and restaurant are a continuation of their long-standing tradition as a fashionable midtown destination.

Refinery Rooftop is known as the crowning jewel of Refinery Hotel. Visitors can revel in the awe-inspiring views of the famous Manhattan Skyline. By day, the fashion forward come for chef Jeff Haskell’s full lunch menu, with dishes such as seared yellow fin tune, grilled hanger steak flat bread and the little gem Caesar salad with watermelon radish and frico. At night, the lively crowd gathers around for the signature cocktail list developed by in good company mixologists with a focus on natural ingredients and refreshing combinations. The evening menu also consists of classic start and share items like pretzels, disco tots and crispy calamari or opt in for a platter of sliders.

Parker and Quinn is the signature Refinery Hotel restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner with cocktails in a nostalgic atmosphere. The classic design touches span a century of New York City history, from the building’s early life as a working factory to a chic present-day meeting place for fashionable locals and guests. Executive Chef Jeff Haskell focuses on high quality and locally sourced ingredients to produce balanced, approachable American dishes.

The Hatbox is the ideal meeting place for business or to get in touch with your creative side. The prohibition-era tearoom is lathered in fresh white walls and soaring ceilings to keep in with the industrial look. Designers presenting next season’s threads and sculptors installing their latest works in pop-up shops and exhibitions have previously filled the space. Located centrally in New York’s Garment District, the Hatbox is the perfect space for a unique and distinctive event for up to 35 guests.

For a classy evening, Winnies Jazz Bar is an early 1900s prohibition era jazz bar offering an extensive beer and wine selection. The hero of the establishment is definitely the refined cocktail list with prohibition-era flair. The timeless setting and live jazz performances makes Winnie’s a quintessential New York experience.

This sleek, sexy hotel doesn’t miss a single detail with unmatched luxury and style. Visitors will be in awe at the imaginative reinterpretation of the Colony Arcade—a former hat factory. With more than 100 years of garment district on display, the Refinery Hotel is the ideal way to experience New York—for more than a day.

refineryhotelnewyork.com

PARKER & QUINN THANKSGIVING 2017 MENU

adults: $49 | children (12 and under): $22

(select one from each course)

FIRST

roasted butternut squash soup

maple crème fraiche, crunchy parsnips

orange glazed baby carrots

soft mozzarella, crispy pancetta, tiny basil

market salad

miso maple dressing, pecans, figs, green apple, black pepper aioli

SECOND

apple cider-brined roasted turkey breast

brioche & duck fat onion stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, yukon gold potato purée

THIRD

pumpkin pie tart

with salted caramel and cinnamon ice cream

gala apple streudel

dried fruit marmalade, winter spiced anglaise