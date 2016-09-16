RESIDENT MAGAZINE CELEBRATES PUBLISHER MICHAEL TRAVIN’S BIRTHDAY

On September 14, 2016, Resident Magazine had a small and intimate gathering for publisher, Michael Travin at Cindy Guyer's Wine Bar on 286 Columbus Avenue in New York City. Guests enjoyed Cindy's specialty pizzas, lite bites, and delicious wines from around the world. Some of the guests included Jean Shafiroff, Nicole Noonan, Robi Ludwig, Jose Salvador, Coury R. Hayes, Todd Shapiro, and Julianne Michelle to name a few. Special thanks to all that attended and celebrated with us on this special evening.