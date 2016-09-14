RESIDENT’S GREENWICH POLO EVENT

On Sunday, September 11th, Resident Magazine and William Raveis Real Estate celebrated the Polo Closing Match & Season Finale during a cocktail event in Greenwich, CT. The cocktail party was held at a beautiful $8 Million Property in Greenwich listed by Monica Webster, Managing Director/Exceptional Properties Greenwich & NY, of William Raveis. For more information on the property, please contact Monica Webster at (203) 952-5226 | Monica.Webster@raveis.com | click here for her website.

A special thanks to all of our sponsors:

All photos by Andrew Werner | AndrewWernerPhotography.com