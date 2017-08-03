 

 

 

Brands:

  • Adidas Sport Eyewear – Stylish, high-performance sunglasses and goggles, made in Austria. New lifestyle frames to be unveiled
  • Solo New York – Urban backpacks, totes, briefcases, duffels and more; Solo unveiled three new collections at the NYC event
  • Riese & Müller – German-engineered eBikes; eCargo and performance models. Thoughtful design and best-in-class technology
  • Silca – Hand-crafted bicycle pumps and tools since 1917. Now located in Indianapolis, SILCA is dedicated to cycling Passion, Precision, and Performance
  • Abus – Always advancing, always improving. ABUS provides professionals and ambitious amateur cyclists with attractive sports helmets without any compromise
  • Faction – Since 2006, Faction has been creating the best skis and apparel on the mountain
  • Hollow Rock Gear – Active apparel for men and women – yoga, CrossFit, outdoor
  • Ridgemont Outfitters – Stylish footwear uniquely at home in outdoor and urban environments
  • DZR – Cycling-inspired urban footwear for women and men
  • Vifa – Nordic designed loudspeakers with incredible sound quality and style; portable and home theater models. New models were on display
  • Renovo – Stunning, high-performance hardwood bicycles
  • Sportful – Giordano Cremonese, son of Olindo and Irma, founders of Manifattura Valcismon, was very passionate about Cross Country Ski, so he created his equipment using the technology available by his company
  • Castelli – Best-in-class performance cycling apparel
  • Thousand – Stylish cycling helmets you’ll actually want to wear
  • Otto Locks – Lock bikes and gear to anything to prevent theft
  • Urban Armor Gear (UAG) – Military spec protection for smartphones and laptops
  • Weston Snowboards – Craft, small-batch board shapes out of Minturn, Colorado
  • Omologato Watches – Motorsport inspired timepieces
  • Rumpl – Technical blankets, outdoor, adventure, and home

 

 

 

 

