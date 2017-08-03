Brands:
- Adidas Sport Eyewear – Stylish, high-performance sunglasses and goggles, made in Austria. New lifestyle frames to be unveiled
- Solo New York – Urban backpacks, totes, briefcases, duffels and more; Solo unveiled three new collections at the NYC event
- Riese & Müller – German-engineered eBikes; eCargo and performance models. Thoughtful design and best-in-class technology
- Silca – Hand-crafted bicycle pumps and tools since 1917. Now located in Indianapolis, SILCA is dedicated to cycling Passion, Precision, and Performance
- Abus – Always advancing, always improving. ABUS provides professionals and ambitious amateur cyclists with attractive sports helmets without any compromise
- Faction – Since 2006, Faction has been creating the best skis and apparel on the mountain
- Hollow Rock Gear – Active apparel for men and women – yoga, CrossFit, outdoor
- Ridgemont Outfitters – Stylish footwear uniquely at home in outdoor and urban environments
- DZR – Cycling-inspired urban footwear for women and men
- Vifa – Nordic designed loudspeakers with incredible sound quality and style; portable and home theater models. New models were on display
- Renovo – Stunning, high-performance hardwood bicycles
- Sportful – Giordano Cremonese, son of Olindo and Irma, founders of Manifattura Valcismon, was very passionate about Cross Country Ski, so he created his equipment using the technology available by his company
- Castelli – Best-in-class performance cycling apparel
- Thousand – Stylish cycling helmets you’ll actually want to wear
- Otto Locks – Lock bikes and gear to anything to prevent theft
- Urban Armor Gear (UAG) – Military spec protection for smartphones and laptops
- Weston Snowboards – Craft, small-batch board shapes out of Minturn, Colorado
- Omologato Watches – Motorsport inspired timepieces
- Rumpl – Technical blankets, outdoor, adventure, and home