RIOULT Dance NY held their Winter Gala last night at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers. The evening festivities were punctuated by pop up performances by their dancers as well as an excerpt during dinner of a new work set to the music of Deep Purple, to be premiered at their Joyce Theater season May 31 – June 4.

The evening honored Ellen Harris (in memoriam) and The Coughlin/Davis Family for their continued support of RIOULT Dance NY. Pascal, joined by his wife and Associate Artistic Director Joyce Herring, spoke about their newest endeavor. “Building RIOULT Dance Center, studios and a world-class school, has been a dream of mine since the inception of the Company. Beyond my body of work, this will be my legacy, an intuition where we will train professional dancers and artists. The dream is now becoming reality with the help all of you, my dancers, my staff, my Board and our extended family of fans and friends. We are building an open, welcoming, beautiful place for the arts to flourish. We need it more than ever.” Spirited dancing commenced after dinner with all the guests joining the company on the dance floor to Deep Purple’s Smoke On The Water.