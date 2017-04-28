One of our favorite places for lunch, their DiLido Beach Club sits seaside offering a perfect view of the blue waters while enjoying a leisurely meal. The menu features a selection of fresh seafood, lamb and steak; all grilled at the restaurant’s outdoor grilling station. There are also salads and sandwiches along with a creative cocktail list.

When it’s time to relax and take a brief respite from the energy of Miami Beach, escape to their new sanctuary that offers balance, tranquility and indulgence. An urban retreat at the heart and pulse of the city, The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach features a refreshed new design, 14 treatment rooms, relaxation pods, ESPA product line, signature destination treatments and the innovative Timeless Capsule, a new experiential design and treatment concept custom to The Ritz-Carlton brand. The Timeless Capsule is a specialized pod seating area of the spa featuring the state-of-the-art Fusion + Studio massage chair and Zero Gravity Recliner. This is a perfect oasis for destination wedding parties, a couples retreat or a girlfriend’s getaway.

Before a “night out on the town,” sign up for a spa treatment of the same name where technicians will put your best face forward with a quick and effective facial designed to reduce fine lines and imperfections with no down time. To finalize, your hands and feet are pampered to perfection while your hair is styled specific to the occasion.

Exciting news at the hotel is the opening of “Tatel,” a restaurant that saw huge success in Madrid, now crossing the ocean to become part of the Ritz-Carlton hotel. The menu offers a variety of dishes prepared with seasonal products, including their famous Tortilla Trufada and signature Tatel Milanese Veal with Egg and Truffle.

While there are many hotels to choose from when visiting South Beach, the Ritz-Carlton is a step above the rest when it comes to service and atmosphere. If you are looking for a party scene, this might not be the place; but if you are looking for sophistication along with a fun vibe in the heart of it all, you’ve found your home.

ritzcarlton.com