By Melissa Kassis
Just steps from Ocean Drive and Lincoln Road, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is perfectly located at the epicenter of South Beach, sitting literally at One Lincoln Road. The hotel offers accessibility to the best shopping, dining, nightlife and people-watching South Beach has to offer.
The hotel features 375 rooms, including 58 poolside lanai rooms, 41 suites, 67 Ritz-Carlton Club level rooms and one Ritz-Carlton Suite, some featuring balconies and terraces. For the ultimate in luxury book the Club level only VIP club in all of South Beach. Guests can relax in a beautiful setting with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and also enjoy continuous culinary offerings throughout the day including breakfast, lunch, tea time, and evening hors d’oeuvres and desserts along with cordials, fine wines and champagne. Another new addition is their signature 16,000-square foot spa, which offers a serene and meditative environment with private spaces for personal reflection surrounded by artwork and sculpture.
Service at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach can’t be beat, especially poolside where the attendants are always on their game. It’s a buzzy scene at their pool, from kids and adults basking in the sun to a tropical drink “pop up” station blending together fresh fruit, herbs and alcohol for some refreshing potent potables. You might even find a taco stand appearing out of nowhere, making for an even more festive environment poolside, not to mention serving delicious Mexican nibbles. There is always cool, sultry music being played from the speakers; a welcome change from the usual thumping music you might here at other South Beach hotels.
One of our favorite places for lunch, their DiLido Beach Club sits seaside offering a perfect view of the blue waters while enjoying a leisurely meal. The menu features a selection of fresh seafood, lamb and steak; all grilled at the restaurant’s outdoor grilling station. There are also salads and sandwiches along with a creative cocktail list.
When it’s time to relax and take a brief respite from the energy of Miami Beach, escape to their new sanctuary that offers balance, tranquility and indulgence. An urban retreat at the heart and pulse of the city, The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach features a refreshed new design, 14 treatment rooms, relaxation pods, ESPA product line, signature destination treatments and the innovative Timeless Capsule, a new experiential design and treatment concept custom to The Ritz-Carlton brand. The Timeless Capsule is a specialized pod seating area of the spa featuring the state-of-the-art Fusion + Studio massage chair and Zero Gravity Recliner. This is a perfect oasis for destination wedding parties, a couples retreat or a girlfriend’s getaway.
Before a “night out on the town,” sign up for a spa treatment of the same name where technicians will put your best face forward with a quick and effective facial designed to reduce fine lines and imperfections with no down time. To finalize, your hands and feet are pampered to perfection while your hair is styled specific to the occasion.
Exciting news at the hotel is the opening of “Tatel,” a restaurant that saw huge success in Madrid, now crossing the ocean to become part of the Ritz-Carlton hotel. The menu offers a variety of dishes prepared with seasonal products, including their famous Tortilla Trufada and signature Tatel Milanese Veal with Egg and Truffle.
While there are many hotels to choose from when visiting South Beach, the Ritz-Carlton is a step above the rest when it comes to service and atmosphere. If you are looking for a party scene, this might not be the place; but if you are looking for sophistication along with a fun vibe in the heart of it all, you’ve found your home.
ritzcarlton.com