By Ann Lawlor & Hillary Latos.

Known as a symbol of eternal love, the rose also has healing and regenerative properties that can encourage skin renewal.   With the trend towards nude makeup this spring, the soft and feminine shades of rose flatter and enhance a variety of complexions.  Paying homage to the flower of spring, here are some of our favorite rose based skincare and fragrances and makeup palettes.

Perfumista Avenue Perfume. Bondno9.com, the Bond boutique stores, Saks Fifth Avenue and select Bloomingdales and Harrods

 

Physicians Formula Powder Palette Mineral Glow Pearls Blush. physiciansformula.com

 

Molton Brown Rosa Absolute Body Wash. moltonbrown.com


The Organic Pharmacy Rose Diamond Face Cream. theorganicpharmacy.com


Ciao by Vince Camuto. vincecamuto.com


By Terry Baume de Rose Face Cream. Available in March at Barneys.com

Rose Goldea Perfume by Bulgari. bulgari.com


butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer – Dearie Me! butterlondon.com

CATRICE Blush Artist Shading Palette. catrice.eu

CATRICE Shine Appeal Fluid Lipstick (in Metal N Roses). catrice.eu

Central Park South Perfume. Bondno9.com, the Bond boutique stores, Saks Fifth Avenue and select Bloomingdales and Harrods

Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream. dr.hauschka.com

Elizabeth and James Nirvana Rose. sephora.com

Eminence Sweet Red Rose Tonic. eminenceorganics.com


Dear Rose Perfume. dear-rose.fr


Laura Mercier Infusion de Rose Nourishing Oil. lauramercier.com


John Masters Organics Orange & Rose Hand Cream. johnmasters.com


Clive Christian L for Women. clivechristian.com

Mario Badescu Rose Hips Nourishing Oil. mariobadescu.com

