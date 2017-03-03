By Ann Lawlor & Hillary Latos.
Known as a symbol of eternal love, the rose also has healing and regenerative properties that can encourage skin renewal. With the trend towards nude makeup this spring, the soft and feminine shades of rose flatter and enhance a variety of complexions. Paying homage to the flower of spring, here are some of our favorite rose based skincare and fragrances and makeup palettes.
Perfumista Avenue Perfume. Bondno9.com, the Bond boutique stores, Saks Fifth Avenue and select Bloomingdales and Harrods
Physicians Formula Powder Palette Mineral Glow Pearls Blush. physiciansformula.com
Molton Brown Rosa Absolute Body Wash. moltonbrown.com
The Organic Pharmacy Rose Diamond Face Cream. theorganicpharmacy.com
Ciao by Vince Camuto. vincecamuto.com
By Terry Baume de Rose Face Cream. Available in March at Barneys.com
Rose Goldea Perfume by Bulgari. bulgari.com
butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer – Dearie Me! butterlondon.com
CATRICE Blush Artist Shading Palette. catrice.eu
CATRICE Shine Appeal Fluid Lipstick (in Metal N Roses). catrice.eu
Central Park South Perfume. Bondno9.com, the Bond boutique stores, Saks Fifth Avenue and select Bloomingdales and Harrods
Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream. dr.hauschka.com
Elizabeth and James Nirvana Rose. sephora.com
Eminence Sweet Red Rose Tonic. eminenceorganics.com
Dear Rose Perfume. dear-rose.fr
Laura Mercier Infusion de Rose Nourishing Oil. lauramercier.com
John Masters Organics Orange & Rose Hand Cream. johnmasters.com
Clive Christian L for Women. clivechristian.com
Mario Badescu Rose Hips Nourishing Oil. mariobadescu.com