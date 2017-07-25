0 SHARES 13 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Brickell City Centre kicked off Miami Swim Week on Thursday, July 20, with a cocktail gathering followed by a stellar showcase of the centre’s swimwear brands in true Miami fashion — an electric runway show on the rooftop of luxury condo Rise, where guests sipped on rosé and reveled in the breathtaking sunset while it faded over the famed skyline of the Magic City. Participating swimwear brands included Etxart & Panno, LIVE!, Michele Lopriore, OndadeMar, Orlebar Brown, Saks Fifth Avenue, STITCHED, Sundek, Vilebrequin and Tommy Bahama.