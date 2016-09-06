Steve Madden was among those seen hoofin’ it at the Hampton Classic benefit luncheon hosted by elite riders Georgina Bloomberg and Jimmy Torano. Fresh off his High Performance Hunter Championship win, Torano emceed the event benefitting horse charities, including Georgina’s The Riders Closet providing special needs and underprivileged riders with equipment, and Give a Buck, offering scholarships for disabled children and veterans at GallopNYC. Chris Burch’s Nihiwatu, named #1 hotel in the world by Travel + Leisure was auctioned for a cool $2,000. More than 150 well-shod guests saddled up for the cause sponsored by Douglas Elliman and One River Point.

