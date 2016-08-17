Saint Peter’s Bay – Barbados

Welcome to Saint Peter’s Bay Luxury Resort & Residences on the North West coast of Barbados. With its beautiful beaches, welcoming culture and rich history, this area of the island retains an untarnished, genuine charm. Developed and presented by UNNA Luxury Resorts & Residences, Saint Peters Bay features a stunning collection of three and four bedroom beachfront homes for ownership and vacation rental coupled with an array of attractive amenities and exceptional personalized service.

Saint Peter’s Bay comforts include our water taxi service to surrounding locations, lagoon style pool, beauty salon, fitness centre, breezy gazebo bar and convenient access to enjoy all our enchanting island has to offer.

Our dedicated concierge team is ever-present to insure you enjoy as active or peaceful a stay as you wish.

We believe passionately in providing a service-centric environment that allows everyone of all generations the freedom to focus on the moments, meaning and memories they have come to experience and savour.

Homeowners also enjoy an array of additional unique benefits such as access to private yacht berths close by.

Ultimately, whatever meaning you seek, Saint Peter’s Bay means the best of Barbadosand the best of Caribbean living.