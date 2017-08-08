0 SHARES 17 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

The 13th Annual A Hamptons Happening celebrated culinary excellence, philanthropy and science for a cancer cure on August 5, 2017 to benefit the research programs of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF). The event marked the announcement of two new SWCRF research grants and closed with exciting performances by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright and recording artist Sophie Beem, a protégé of Beyoncé.

Set under an expansive tent at the Bridgehampton estate of Maria and Kenneth Fishel, the fundraiser featured tastings from some of the leading chefs, restaurants and food and beverage brands in New York City and the Hamptons. Highlights included the announcements of two separate grants created by the SWCRF in collaboration with the Kate McGarrigle Foundation and the Ann Liguori Foundation for research in sarcoma and ovarian cancer, respectively. Ms. Liguori presented a $15,000 check to SWCRF Founder and CEO Samuel Waxman, M.D. during the announcement of their joint grant. Dr. Waxman then delivered an overview of the new SWCRF Partnership for Aging and Cancer Research, leading into the science auction led by auctioneer Lucas Hunt.

During the exciting live auction, Mr. Wainwright joined Mr. Hunt on the stage to announce his donation of a private meet-and-greet with him and the opportunity for the top bidder to enjoy at home for a month the Steinway piano he played during his performance at the event. The experience drew the evening’s highest bid of $20,000.

A Hamptons Happening was hosted by CBS 2 News anchor Chris Wragge and honored the achievements and charitable contributions of high-profile professionals from a wide range of industries: Glenn Myles, Chairman and CEO of First Wall Street Capital; Bobbie Lloyd, Chief Baking Officer of Magnolia Bakery; Shep Gordon, Talent Manager, Hollywood Film Agent, Producer and Author; Gabriel Kreuther, Owner and Executive Chef of Gabriel Kreuther Restaurant, a Michelin Star recipient, and Relais & Chateaux restaurant; and Margaret Hayes, President and CEO of Fashion Group International.

The honorees delivered heartfelt acceptance remarks during the awards ceremony hosted by Mr. Wragge as they received awards of recognition from Dr. Waxman and SWCRF Executive Director William T. Sullivan. In other highlights, Mr. Sullivan acknowledged the event chairs, sponsors, event partners, volunteers and staff members who contributed to the fundraiser’s success. He also presented a bouquet of flowers to Founding Chair Marion Waxman in recognition of her years of service to the SWCRF by spearheading the popular fundraiser.

This year’s benefit was chaired by event Co-Founder Marion Waxman and co-chairs Karen Amster-Young, Chris Arlotta, Jake Croman, Erica Linden-Fineberg, Jacob Frisch, Jessica Mackin-Cipro, Jennifer Saraf Myles and Jake Taub.

Notable attendees included: Lori Stokes, Sharon Wilkes Kinberg and Robert Kinberg, Sybil and David Yurman, Elin and Michael Nierenberg, Maria and Kenneth Fishel, Sandy and Marc Taub, Pamela Morgan, Norena Barbella, Laurie Schaffran, James Frankel, Lewis A. Rubin, Gary Jacob, Bettina and Spencer Waxman, Julie and Scott Waxman, Ann Liguori, Scott Vallery, Bobbie Lloyd, Mark Petracca, Shep Gordon, Margaret Hayes, Gabriel Kreuther,Marion Waxman, Samuel Waxman, M.D., William T. Sullivan, Cesar Ricci, Karen Amster-Young, Chris Arlotta, Jake Croman, Erica Linden-Fineberg, Jacob Frisch, Jessica Mackin-Cipro, Jennifer Saraf Myles, Glenn Myles, Sarah and Chris Wragge, Elle Winter and Jake Taub.

During the week preceding the event, Magnolia Bakery introduced a limited-edition Hamptons Happening cupcake created by honoree Bobbie Lloyd for sale at Magnolia Bakery locations throughout New York City to support the event’s fundraising efforts for the SWCRF.

A Hamptons Happening is among the most eagerly awaited events of the Hamptons social calendar. Drawing on average 500 guests, the benefit is a scrumptious celebration of New York’s finest cuisine, personally presented by the top chefs of the most celebrated restaurants in New York City and the Hamptons. Guests indulge their appetites for the savory and the sweet, mix and mingle, bid on exciting auction items and dance to today’s hottest tunes, all the while collaborating to fund science’s quest for a cure for cancer.

Guests bid on a wide range of covetable items and experiences in the A Hamptons Happening silent auction, including cashmere loungewear from Arlotta Cashmere, electric-powered children’s cars donated by Mercedes Benz Southampton, a $5,000 dinner package at Il Buco, a 24-hour ultimate Tesla experience, dinner for 12 with two bottles of wine at Trattoria L’Incontro, and stylish sunglasses and a shopping party at Alice & Olivia, among many other items. The event’s raffle included opportunities to win a crystal bowl by Tiffany & Co., a Nespresso maker courtesy of Williams-Sonoma Bridgehampton and Vicky Tiel fragrances, among other luxury items.

The event was produced by Robin Lathrop of By Robin. Music and a fun photo booth were provided by Untouchable Events.

Sponsors and event partners included: AmTrust Title, Hamptons Magazine, Media Sponsor, The Independent, Newspaper Partner, Keith’s Nervous Breakdown Margarita Mix, Pottery Barn Southampton, and Williams-Sonoma Bridgehampton.

The delicious tasting stations surrounding honoree Chef Gabriel Kreuther’s showcase of cuisine and desserts included an array of popular restaurants, chefs and spirits brands: The Savory: The 21 Club; Backyard Brine Pickle Co.; Calissa, Chef Dominic Rice; Centro Trattoria and Bar; Eataly; The Golden Pear, Keith Davis; Chef Gabriel Kreuther; Manna, Chef Marco Barrila; Neuman’s Kitchen, Paul Neuman; Saaz Indian Restaurant, Sameer Mohan; Seafood Shop, Colin Mather; and The Union League Club, Russell Rosenberg. The Sweet: Candied Anchor, Jillian Rennar; Clarkson Avenue Crumb Cakes, Susan Walsh; Erica’s Rugelach, Erica Kalick; Lisa Vivo Custom Cakes, Lisa Vivo; Magnolia Bakery, Bobbie Lloyd; and Southfork Bakery. Beverages: Doña Sarita Mezcal, Haas Brothers, Keith’s Nervous Breakdown Margarita Mix, Moët, Montauk Brewing Co., Montauk Hard Label Whiskey, Palm Bay International, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Great Performances coordinated all chef logistics, beverage and service.

Performers from The National Circus Project were again on hand to delight attendees with their whimsical presence and magic tricks.