In contrast, guests looking to learn more about Belize’s foliage and how it plays a role in the ecosystem, can do so on the tour of medicinal plants and herbs found within the resort’s 17-acre private estate. The guided tour will take participants on hiking trails through lush tropical rainforests for a hands-on educational tour of natural remedies that were used by the Mayan community to heal numerous illnesses. Onsite bird watching is another amenity offered by San Ignacio Resort Hotel in which an experienced guide walks guests through the Belize Jungle in the early morning to enjoy the sights and sounds of San Ignacio’s feathery friends. Off-property tours and activities that can be arranged onsite at San Ignacio Resort Hotel are day tours to the Maya Ruins, such as Xunantunich, Tikal and Caracol, as well as caving and tubing, zip lining and Macal River canoeing.

Located only a scenic 90-minute drive or 30-minute flight from the Philip Goldson International Airport, San Ignacio Resort has become more than just a getaway spot for travelers. Since opening its doors in 1976, the property has doubled as a community hub for both people around the world and locals to gather and feel at home. In addition to its stunning jungle views, San Ignacio Resort Hotel offers impeccable service, extraordinary dining options at its Running W Steakhouse & Restaurant, a tennis court and the largest conference facilities in the Cayo District with more than 5,500 sq. ft. of meeting space. In its 40 years, San Ignacio Resort Hotel has been the recipient of numerous awards including, most recently, “Hotel of the Year” (2016, 2012) and “Restaurant of the Year” (2016) by the Belize Tourism Board, as well as winning the “Hospitality Award” (2015) at the 13th Annual National Tourism Awards.

“San Ignacio Resort Hotel is honored to have spent four decades as the premiere resort in San Ignacio and looks at each guest that enters our doors as extended family. We are extremely touched by the kind words and gestures that people in the San Ignacio Town community, as well as those visiting the property, have bestowed upon us as we celebrate this monumental year,” said Mariam Roberson, Managing Director of the San Ignacio Resort Hotel. “With our recent renovations and upcoming endeavors in 2017, we are looking forward to continuing the high-quality service and true adventure travel that has become associated with the San Ignacio Resort Hotel brand.”

The San Ignacio Resort Hotel is a premier full-service Belize resort, located in the Cayo district. The hotel boasts first-class amenities and accommodations for those seeking to relax and enjoy a beautiful tropical resort, yet offers nearby adventure for those wanting to explore Belize. The luxury San Ignacio Belize hotel is centrally located for adventure tours to nearby archaeological parks, Maya Ruins, caves and nature reserves and boasts views of rainforest and wildlife from each of its 26 rooms. San Ignacio Resort Hotel is the winner of the 2012 and 2016 “Hotel of the Year” award, the 2016 “Restaurant of the Year” award and the 2015 “Hospitality Award.” For more information, please visit: https://www.sanignaciobelize.com/