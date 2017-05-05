Inside the FBI: New York is a new docu-series from Dick Wolf and Marc Levin. It’s 6-part series that was filmed from September 2015-September 2016, covering the attacks – and subsequent FBI reaction – in Paris, San Bernardino, Brussels, Orlando, Nice and Chelsea. The series also gives unprecedented level of access to FBI headquarters.

The program premiered on April 27, and airs Thursdays at 10p.m. on USA Network. An overview of each episode is below:

101 – The New Normal: After ISIS strikes in Paris and San Bernardino, FBI New York works to prevent an attack on the city during the holidays.

After ISIS strikes in Paris and San Bernardino, FBI New York works to prevent an attack on the city during the holidays. 102 – Deviant Crimes : Legendary squad C-19 chases the Cannibal Cop, while agents in Crimes Against Children deal with the psychological impact of their cases.

: Legendary squad C-19 chases the Cannibal Cop, while agents in Crimes Against Children deal with the psychological impact of their cases. 103 – The New FBI: The cyber division takes down a Russian national, while an openly gay agent struggles with the Orlando nightclub shooting. Agents take a radical approach in dealing with a supporter of ISIS.

The cyber division takes down a Russian national, while an openly gay agent struggles with the Orlando nightclub shooting. Agents take a radical approach in dealing with a supporter of ISIS. 104 – Gangs and Gangsters : The organized crime division gears up for a major takedown of the mob, while the gang squad raids housing projects in Spanish Harlem after the death of a police officer.

: The organized crime division gears up for a major takedown of the mob, while the gang squad raids housing projects in Spanish Harlem after the death of a police officer. 105 – Global Fight : After receiving intel from the UK, the FBI works to stop an attack on the subways. The JTTF meets with a former terrorist in Uganda, while awaiting the verdicts in the Kampala bombings case.

: After receiving intel from the UK, the FBI works to stop an attack on the subways. The JTTF meets with a former terrorist in Uganda, while awaiting the verdicts in the Kampala bombings case. 106 – Ground Zero To Chelsea: Special Agent Frank Pellegrino and his colleagues struggle with lessons learned in their 25-year fight against terrorism.

The Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation hosted the event, and Homeland and CSI: New York star Hill Harper moderated a conversation with Executive Producer Marc Levin and Seth Ducharme (Chief, National Security & Cybercrime Section, U.S. Attorney’s Office, EDNY at U.S. Department of Justice).

Supermodels Carol Alt and Frederique van der Wal were in attendance, as were: Real Housewife of NYC Carole Radziwill; Fox News mainstays Bill Hemmer and Charlie Gasparino; and socialite/Republican fundraiser Georgette Mosbacher as well as billionaire IMG Artists owner Alexander Shustorovich.