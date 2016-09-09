This is the St. Thomas beach you’ve been dreaming of with soft sand and turquoise blue water. Your Secret Harbour condominium offers beachfront accommodations with spacious layouts, comfortable furnishings and resort amenities for everyone. Find promo codes for beachfront condominiums!



This unique private resort on the quiet east end of St Thomas features spacious condominium suites instead of hotel rooms; one of the most idyllic St Thomas beaches on a pristine marine sanctuary with palm trees, clear Caribbean blue water, sugary sand and gentle swimming; two beachfront St Thomas restaurants; snorkeling and watersport rentals for all ages; scuba diving rentals, PADI certification, excursion boats and more. Intimate setting features 48 beachfront condominiums that are privately owned in four 3-story buildings that are all ‘just steps from the sand. Choose 2-bedroom/2-bath, 1-bedroom/1-bath or studio/1-bath layout. All feature the comfort and authenticity of owner appointed furnishings plus an oceanfront patio or balcony, living/dining area and fully equipped kitchen with appliances, dishes, gadgets and more to enjoy your St Thomas vacation. Daily housekeeping is included and grocery provisioning is available. Other amenities include a freshwater pool, tennis courts, fitness center, gift shop, ATM, guest beach chairs and umbrellas, on-call masseuse, Free Wi-Fi, Free parking, full customer service team, concierge, new phone app for St Thomas attractions, plus a coordinator for St Thomas destination weddings and honeymoons. Wheelchair accessible rooms are available. No passport is required for US Citizens to visit Secret Harbour Beach Resort and the US Virgin Islands. See our specials page with discounts and special offers on St Thomas vacation packages.

