The Open Up series is a partnership with Anna Lunoe. The collaboration in the fall of last year launched the “Sip It” video (Sept 2016)

About the “Open Up” campaign: The “Open Up” campaign is all about spontaneity, opening up to new experiences and stepping outside of your comfort zone.

About partnering with Anna: Segura Viudas is pouring itself into the music world by collaborating with Electronic DJ, producer, vocalist, and songwriter Anna Lunoe . The two teamed up last year to create an original track using the sounds of Cava, merging the wine’s rich history and exciting flavor with Lunoe’s musical innovation and pure performance power. Segura Viudas’ ad agency, República, created the branded video for the track titled “Sip It” featuring Lunoe’s music coming to life while incorporating the Segura Viudas campaign, “Open Up.”



ABOUT SEGURA VIUDAS

Segura Viudas hand crafts distinctive méthode champenoise sparkling wine in a dry, refreshing style. Steeped in rich Spanish heritage and situated on an estate that dates to the 11th century, Segura Viudas draws on this legacy, blending it with modern winemaking to create sophisticated yet approachable Cavas. Owned and operated by the Ferrer family of Sant Sadurní d’Anoia, near Barcelona, Spain, and imported by Freixenet USA of Sonoma, California, the Segura Viudas winery is part of the Freixenet Group, a world leader in sparkling wine production.