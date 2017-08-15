2 SHARES 9 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

After two nights at Shade Hotel in Redondo Beach right on the marina, we quickly felt like the hotel may have been developed around the cuisine. Every meal at the hotel’s Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge was extraordinary thanks to the expertise of Chef Aaron Robbin and his culinary team.

What made our stay so memorable were not only the sunset cocktails above the harbor with sweeping views of Palos Verdes, but the food. We indulged in many meals at the property’s indoor – outdoor terrace restaurant on the sleek harborfront. The morning we arrived we were seated outside facing sailboats next to a multi-story succulent wall where we feasted on Crispy Prosciutto and Mozzarella Egg Scramble with asparagus, Coconut Chia Seed Pudding with perfectly aligned berries, and Braised Short Rib Dip. I spotted the table nearby dining on a Breakfast Pizza covered in eggs, cheddar, bacon, and crème fraiche. Oh my! The pastry chef satisfied our sweet tooth with a heavenly cinnamon roll in a skillet topped with roasted apples, toasted pecans, and vanilla cream cheese.

Several evenings we indulged on scrumptious dinners by fire pit or under heat lamps. We quickly discovered the Local Mussels with a roasted garlic wine mustard broth were too delicious to leave a drop and the Wedge Salad with candied smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, St Agur blue cheese, and buttermilk blue cheese dressing would have to be ordered the second evening too. Other memorable dishes included Citrus Cured Hamachi, Curry Shrimp Ramen, Fennel Sausage Pizza with charred broccolini, chili and fennel pollen, and Grilled Filet Mignon with truffle butter cooked to juicy perfection.

The boutique hotel with 54 rooms is the perfect way to change up your LA routine and enjoy a new area on the water. Being on the marina with the ding of the sailboats and the bark of sea lions was a nice scenery change from Malibu, like we had escaped to an entirely different destination. The hotel, three blocks from the Redondo and Hermosa piers makes it a fun spot to explore via the bike path in front of the hotel. Complimentary beach cruisers are provided, so within a short bike ride you can be in Manhattan Beach, the Hermosa Pier, or the Redondo Pier/Redondo Beach. After a short pedal we ended up in Manhattan Beach one afternoon browsing shops and eating ice cream. Another morning I walked to the Redondo Pier and beach, past old pier restaurants with vintage signs, fisherman, paddle boarders, tourist shops, ending at a sprawling popular beach. The restaurant gastropub on the pier called R10 Social House makes for a nice lunch stop for locally sourced eats and artisan beers and wines. Start with the burrata watermelon mint salad or the crispy caramelized brussels sprouts.

Shade Hotel’s sleek design comes with panoramic views, especially from the indoor outdoor Sky Level (where events and weddings occur adjacent to the main hotel building), and the Aquadeck perched atop of the building for guests to enjoy cocktails or their raved about Honey Sesame Crispy Chicken starter. Get cozy in the heated Jacuzzi pool, or lounge in one of their private cabanas with a nearby bar. One weekday morning before breakfast we cycled on the Aquadeck high above the marina with stationary bikes they brought up for us to use, but on Sundays be prepared for the Aquadeck’s pool party from 1 – 6 pm with a DJ, social scene, and tacos.

Each room is decorated in tranquil hues and accented with exotic woods. Some of the unique hotel rooms feature a free standing soaking spa bathtub on each balcony. The first thing I did when we checked in was draw a warm bath with their salts and indulge in a soothing soak, feeling like I was partially outside with the marina views. The Tempur-Pedic Bed and luxurious Italian Mascioni linens helped me get a perfect night’s rest while the room’s chromatherapy lighting system with many colors and specially placed lighting was a nice touch. Blue lighting seemed to be the most soothing option. The grand tiled shower allowed plenty of room for a couples shower. In true California spirit, the hotel offers “Give some Shade,” a Plant with Purpose program to help the environment. For every day that a hotel guest offers to not have their room cleaned or sheets changed, the hotel donates a tree.

Other amenities we appreciated were the complimentary water, champagne at check-in, In-room Keurig coffee (especially for my fiance’s early morning meetings from the room) and a generous complimentary served breakfast including fresh squeezed juice, coffee, breads, fruit parfait, and bagels and lox.

Shade Hotel can also be found in downtown Manhattan Beach. Enjoy the quintessential California experience at this luxury boutique hotel in Redondo, the ideal location for a luxurious seaside getaway, dream wedding, business meeting, or special occasion.

Shade Hotel Redondo Beach

655 North Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

310 921 8940