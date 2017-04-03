Foundation: GIORGIO ARMANI luminous silk
Eyes: MAKEUP FOREVER star lit liquid Silver Dusk
Eyebrows: ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS
Blush: HOURGLASS mood exposure Plum
Lips : GIORGIO ARMANI lip magnet Universal Red
Highlighter: NYX due chromatic illuminating Lavender
Hair: DKOYE Luxury Hair Care: Elixir, Control, Cream
Earrings: Erwin Pearl
Lips: MARC JACOBS lipgloss French Tickler
Eyes: GIORGIO ARMANI eye tint Gold Ashes + NYX eye shadow Epic
Cheeks: blush – Hour Glass Ethereal Glow Pink
Earrings: Charles Winston
Photographer: Andrew Werner
Makeup: Andrey Girard
Hair: Daniel Koye
Model: Agnes | MSA Models