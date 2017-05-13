nbsp;

THE MUSIC OF ELVIS PRESLEY

In the 80’s, the Las Vegas Symphony Orchestra performed with Las Vegas luminaires including Engelbert Humperdinck and Barry Manilow. Now, after a two-decade long pause, the orchestra is triumphantly returning to Sin City under the ownership singer /songwriter Shea Arender. This summer they will open with, “The King Symphonic – The Music of Elvis Presley” starring Arender. “These are new beginnings for the Las Vegas Symphony Orchestra,” said the CEO. “With this re-launch we are providing a new opportunity for residents and tourists alike to experience a slice of culture in a fun, pop environment.”

GRAMMY AND EMMY AWARD MUSIC

Arender and the orchestra will be working with legendary Conductor Steve Rawlins who composed the Grammy and Emmy award presentation music. One of the many plans the Las Vegas native has for the orchestra is to take a group that was originally designed as a backup orchestra, like those ones used by Elton John and Celine Dion, and change their focus to symphonic based arrangements using songs from his own musical influences that include the Rat Pack, Elvis Presley, Queen and Motown. “I feel as though if I’d done this 20-years ago it wouldn’t make an impact like it will now,” says Arender. “I want to reach a wide audience that includes classical music aficionados who previously would not have paid attention to a symphonic orchestra.”

THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK

Arender, whose background is in theatre and song, began his career performing songs from the Great American Songbook, and was the Executive Producer of ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Song – The Music of Harold Arlen.’ He was also the Producer and star of Shea: Prince of Christmas, an Off-Broadway show that made CBS New York’s list of ‘Top Five Holiday Shows to See On or Off Broadway’, and featured six original songs by Arender including “The Christmas I Met You” which made the Top 100 Christmas Songs of All Time chart by The Merry Christmas Network; number six on the Billboard Christmas Singles Chart, and made the 1st Grammy Ballot.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE ORCHESTRA

The singer-songwriter acquired the Las Vegas Symphony Orchestra in 2016 and plans to expand the orchestras reach globally. The impact has already begun to spread worldwide as several international businesses have already shown interest in sponsoring the first set of performances. Shea said, “The shows will definitely be a symphonic concert but because of my background, I would like to include a Broadway element.” After the orchestra’s debut performance Shea will transform ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Song – The Music of Harold Arlen’, into the orchestras second symphonic concert this fall

NATIONAL ARTS CENTER

Whether it’s playing for the role of Johnny Mercer, performing at the National Arts Center for their Andy Warhol benefit or attending performances around the globe, Shea keeps an open mind and is inspired by people he meets, the places he sees and music he hears, to expand peoples understanding and awareness of orchestral symphonic music. Lvso.vegas