SHERRI HILL SPRING 2017 FASHION SHOW FOR NYFW

On Monday, September 12, 2016 Sherri Hill debuted her stunning spring collection of occasion dresses to a packed house at Gotham Hall. Over 400 guests including editors, celebrities and influencers came to see the highly anticipated runway show, which took place during New York Fashion Week.

Known for launching the runway careers of some of the biggest names in the business (such as Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin), Hill chose to cast up-and-comer Natasha Bure for the catwalk. Bure stole the show as she walked the runway while her mother, Candace Cameron Bure, and father watched in the audience. Natasha Bure is a big fan of the brand and stated that Sherri Hill is her go to for every special occasion. The catwalk was also graced by other famous faces such as Sadie Robertson and Bella Harris.

As the beautiful looks made their way down the runway, DJ Mia Moretti played an energetic mix of songs that perfectly matched the vibe of the show. Her playlist included songs from Borns, The Weeknd and Alex Adair.

The Sherri Hill collection featured custom patterns (inspired by China plates), Swarovski crystal embellishments, intricate beadwork, luxe fabrics and a variety of figure-flattering silhouettes.

"I am inspired by a variety of things during the design process which is what helps me to create all different kinds of dresses," said Hill. "I strive to create collections that have something in them for everyone," she added.

Many celebrities and influencers were spotted during the show as well. Olympians Aly Raisman and Simone Biles showed their support for the designer by sitting front row and wearing dresses from the collection. So excited to see the runway show, they took a red eye right from their lip sync battle last night. Biles stated “I rarely get dressed up, because walking in heels is a different kind of sport.”

Other celebs in attendance included: former Miss USA Alyssa Campanella, Ireland Baldwin, Alli Simpson, Sadie Robertson, Amber Coney, Jaimie Hilfiger, Stella Hudgens, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle Biermann, Jordyn Jones, Kelli Berglund, Landry Bender, Clare Foley, Lisa Ramos and Megan Nicole.

Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, Ireland Baldwin, Stella Hudgens, Jordyn Jones and Landry Bender all prepped for the big night by styling for the show using Matrix Style Link products. Aly Raisman also was wearing Bruno Magli heels as well as Simon G Jewelry.

Fans across the world also had a chance to get a VIP look at the show and experience the excitement by watching the live stream.

Hill's collection will be available in stores spring 2017. For more information visit www.sherrihill.com.

About Sherri Hill:

Sherri Hill’s exclusive collections epitomize the fashionable lifestyle of today’s contemporary women. Each look is designed to enhance and fit the female form with fashion-forward styling and wearability. Her design career began to gain recognition when various Miss USA, Miss Universe and Miss America contestants won titles in her gowns. Now, the Hill family business has a network of over 1,000 stores selling the brand in over 30 countries. Hill’s new corporate headquarters is in Austin, Texas. The company also maintains a design studio and showroom in Atlanta. For more information on Sherri Hill, please visit www.sherrihill.com and follow the brands social channels: Instagram, Blog, Twitter, & Facebook.

Photo Credit: Kris Connor/Getty Images • Photo Credit: Kris Connor/Getty Images • Photo Credit: Randy Brooke/Getty Images • Photo Credit: Steve Zak/Getty Images