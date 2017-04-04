A packed house of New York VIPs was treated to fabulous fare from some of the hottest restaurants in Hell’s Kitchen including 5 Napkin Burger, BEA, La Vela, Le Rivage, Southern Hospitality and The Meatball Shop. Desserts were provided by Schmackary Cookies and libations from Monkey Rum, New York Beer Company and INVO. Southern Hospitality’s Smoked Old Fashion was the hit of the evening, as a staff member demonstrated the “magic” that goes into creating the delicious cocktail.