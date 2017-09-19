Skai Jackson celebrated at the Swarovski’s REMIX Collection Launch Party at the brand’s Rockefeller Center Store wearing the collection’s Eye Symbol, Smiling Face with Hearts and Emotions Strands from the Swarovski Fall/Winter 2017 Collection. The actress was joined by iconic costume designer and style icon Patricia Field and fashion influencer Lara Eurdolian of Pretty Connected.
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 14: Skai Jackson attends the REMIX Your Style – Swarovski Collection Launch at Rockefeller Center on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Swarovski)
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 14: A view of Swarovski jewelry is seen during the REMIX Your Style – Swarovski Collection Launch at Rockefeller Center on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Swarovski)
