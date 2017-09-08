Model: Erica @ Fenton Models
Photographer: Kristin Brynn Costello
Assistant Stylist: Ava DeGrinis
Hair Stylist: Karlyn Waldschmidt @Asanda Spa Lounge
Make-up: Sareen Bhojwani @MLE Studio
Produced: T Squared Creative
Sheer Metallic Stripe Blouse & Creme Wool Jacket: Genny
Black Leather Pants: M Missoni
Necklace: Swarovski
Ring: VoR from FDL @ Dreams On Air
Gold Bootie: Schutz
Sky @ 605 West 42nd Street NYC. The 71-story tower’s architect is Goldstein Hill & West and the landscape architect is Thomas Balsley.
Aubergine Satin and Velvet Dress: Son Jung Wan
Gold and Precious Gems Rings: Shiffon
Pyrite Collar Necklace: Haus of Topper
Mirrored Clutch: Jimmy Choo
Sliver Mary Jane Shoes: Joan Oloff
Sky lobby with custom glass chandelier by Lasvit.
Gunmetal Velvet Dress: Theia
Gunmetal Necklace: Queenie Cao @ Dreams on Air
Metallic Clutch: Laurel DeWitt
Metallic Cutout Sandals: Nina
The David Rockwell-designed lobby at Sky.
All Over Sequin V-neck Blouse & Skirt: Liana Camba @ Dreams On Air
Wine Fur choker: Haus of Topper
Geo Choker: Jude Benhalim
Cutout Gold Ring: Vitae Ascendere
Gold Sandals: Raulph Lauren
Sky’s model unit by David Rockwell.
Sequin Dress: Aqua only @Bloomingdales, Short Hills
Over the Knee Boot & Metallic Belt: Genny
Silver Ring: Sara Shala
Pinky Ring: Shiffon
Sky Hallway by David Rockwell for Maya Romanoff custom designed wallcovering and bespoke ombre carpet.