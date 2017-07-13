0 SHARES 8 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

For those who just can’t seem to pull it together on #TacoTuesdays, we have you covered as Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill has recently launched its new ALL YOU CAN EAT TACOS from 9 pm to close every Wednesday for only $11.99 with chips!

Its BBQ street tacos are made from the choicest meats, slow smoked for 9 hours or grilled over an open fire. Guests can choose from fresh house smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Brisket, Choice Steak**, or Grilled Chicken. Talk about a savory fiesta! (*Offer is good with beverage purchase. Dine-in only (no doggie bags please). Not valid with any other offers.**Grilled Choice Steak +$1.00).

Kindly note that Smokey Bones is also offering its full menu until 2 am, ideal for those with late night shifts or people looking to grab a delicious meal after a fun night out. You can preview the late night menu online here available from 10 pm to close: http://smokeybones.com/menu/late-night