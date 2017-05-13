On Wednesday, May 10th Jonathan E. Lim, Ph.D. Chairman and CEO of Ignyta and Professor Hubert Caron, Senior Medical Director of Pediatric Oncology at Roche received the Wings of Hope Award at Solving Kids’ Cancer’s Spring Celebration gala held at Columbus Circle’s Mandarin Oriental. ABC News’ Chief Women’s Health Correspondent, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, served as the Mistress of Ceremonies; which was hosted by Lindy Gad, Angelina Jolin, Gabby Karan De Felice, Jan Planit, Latham Thomas and Bonnie Young and raised just over $760,000.

The 2017 benefit celebrated the renewal of spring and children everywhere. Music during the cocktail hour was provided by SKC’s 14 year old Junior Ambassador, DJ Fulano. Scott Kennedy and John London, the organization co-founders preceded over the highlight of the evening, presenting Gold Star Awards to some very special recipients; children facing unimaginable challenges from cancer with courage and inspiring strength. The deserving heroes received a medal and an ovation from the audience.

Following the heartwarming presentation, Dr. Ashton turned the spotlight on Audrey DeShetler, who at 12 years old, single-handedly raised $25,000 in six months for Solving Kids’ Cancer. Her father, Ben then movingly spoke about how funds raised at the 2012 SKC gala helped seed a clinical drug trial, which in turn provided desperately needed options for Audrey’s treatment.

Broadway’s School of Rock’s Luca Padovan closed the first half of the program with a rendition of Sara Bareilles’ “Brave”.

Auctioneer Aileen Agopian, led the Wings for a Cure Live Research Auction which raised its goal of $420,000. 100% of the funds raised will support clinical research for SKC’s new brain tumor initiative to focus on significantly improving survival rates for these most difficult – to – treat cancers in children. This initiative will launch a new clinical trial using a genetically engineered virus to combat brain tumors – specifically a re-engineered form of the measles virus. Through the support of SKC and its donors, children will receive promising treatments, drastically improving outcomes for tomorrow.

To conclude the evening, 17 year old cancer survivor, Caly Bevier, sang; “Fight Song”, which she had previously performed as a finalist on America’s Got Talent.

Guests included Peder Anker, Cliodna Egan, Lindy and Thomas Gad, Donna Karan, Gabby Karan De Felice, Angelina Jolin, Duff Lambros, Don Lemon, Josh Lucas, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Christine Mack, Jan Planit, Tony Shafrazi, Jill Stuart, Latham Thomas, Bonnie Young, Anatol Yusef, Bonnie Young and Frederique van der Wal. Modern Luxury Magazine was a proud supporter of the celebration.

About SOLVING KIDS’ CANCER

Created by two fathers who lost children to pediatric cancer, Solving Kids’ CancerTM is committed to significantly improving survivorship of the deadliest childhood cancers. The SKC approach is to understand the research landscape, strengthen the science and ultimately, cure the child. 100% of all donations are used to find, fund, and manage clinical trials and scientific programs to rapidly develop more effective and less toxic treatments. All operational expenses are provided by the board of directors. Solving Kids’ Cancer is a 501(c)(3) public charity. To learn more about our work, please visit solvingkidscancer.org.