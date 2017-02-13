On February 11th, SON JUNG WAN debuted her Fall 2017 collection which was inspired by the fashion sensibility of the 80’s – with exaggerated silhouettes and bold colors. Handcrafted knits in burgundy, pebble grey mixed with metallic gold jacquard and layered with panne velvet and luxurious furs to create a palpable sense of drama.

Front row guests included actress Kelly Rutherford, TV personality Kelly Bensimon, Miss Universe 2017 Iris Mittenaere, ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” Caila Quinn, Music Producer/DJ DJ Xenia, Actors Eric West & Elijah Boothe, Celebrity Makeup ArtistHrush Achemyan and male Supermodel, Alex Lundqvist.



