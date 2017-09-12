On September 9th, SON JUNG WAN debuted her luxurious Spring/Summer 2018 collection inspired by “The French Riviera” which is on the Mediterranean coastline that starts from the southeast corner of France to the west. The bold looks included a playful mix of vivid colors, floral prints, and feminine silhouettes that captured the vivid color palette.
Front row guests included actress Kelly Rutherford, TV personality Kelly Bensimon, Model/Actress Karrueche Tran, Miss Universe 2017 Iris Mittenaere Miss USA 2017 Kara McCullough, Miss Teen USA SophiaDomiguez-Heithoff ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” Caila Quinn E!’s “Total Divas” star Danielle Moinet, Actor Eric West, Actor Elijah Boothe, Actress, Mary-Charles Jones, Singer, Symon.