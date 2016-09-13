Spa Week: Your Path to Wellness Starts Here

Spa Week, the go to spa, beauty and wellness leader, announces its Fall Spa Week Event from October 17th-23rd. Spa Week is back and hundreds of spa, wellness and fitness facilities nationwide will be offering premium full-service treatments at a major discount of $50 each (normally $100-$500). These services will provide consumers a path to optimal living and will serve as a preventative and alternative health approach. Routine spa visits now will aid in preventing future diagnoses and unwanted medical procedures. “Taking care of your body today will slow down the aging clock of tomorrow,” Founder of Spa Week, Cheryl Reid shares, “Incorporating spa and wellness practices into your daily regimen will preserve your mental and spiritual wellbeing, help maintain your youthful appearance, aid in managing your stress levels, improve your energy and enhance your life.” This results-driven wellness approach has created a higher consumer demand for attainable spa and wellness services for the masses.

Spa Week has successfully spread this wellness message for over a decade and their biannual events enable millions to immerse themselves into a healthier lifestyle. Treat yourself for your health and take advantage of some of the amazing $50 Spa Week Treatments available nationwide from October 17th-23rd. In order to receive exclusive information on participating spa and wellness locations and their $50 services, spa-goers should register on Spaweek.com as early as possible. The complete list of treatments are available on September 19th at which time consumers can begin booking their desired services. It is recommended that spa enthusiasts sign up and book in advance to ensure they reserve their top treatment choices.

Below is a sampling of some of the TOP FULL-SERVICE TREATMENTS available for the Fall Spa Week Event from October 17th-October 23rd.

Elizabeth Adam Salon & Day Spa in Chicago offers a 60 Minute French Wine Facial with Extractions and Sound Wave Treatment (Reg. $125, Spa Week $50).

Your skin will drink in the full benefits of this exclusive French Wine Facial. This indulgent seasonal treatment will transport you across the Atlantic to the vineyards of France just in time for harvest. It incorporates European

techniques and uses Tannins for collagen regeneration and Resveratrol, an antioxidant in red wine that provides anti-aging benefits for your skin. Say Bonjour to this mini-escape that will leave you with a softer and clearer complexion. Extractions and/or sound wave cleansing included.

Penelope and the Beauty Bar in Seattle provides a 60 Minute Hydrating Body Wrap with Dry Brushing Techniques and Warming Balm Moisturizer (Reg. $195, Spa Week $50).

This hydrating body wrap starts with a dry body brushing and is followed by an application of a rich, warming balm with natural moisturizers. The body is then cocooned in a wrap to aid in absorption and rehydration, leaving skin silky-smooth and radiant. The active botanicals bind in moisture for long-lasting hydration and protection.

Daphne in NYC offers a 45 Minute Non-Surgical Lift Facial with Micro Current Treatment (Reg. $225, Spa Week $50). The most intensive and results-oriented facial offered, the facial is specifically designed for mature, neglected, and tired skin. In one session, a combination of a customized peel application and a non-surgical facelift is used. The treatment includes a personalized mask, an eye treatment, and finishes with an oxygen infusion. Immediate results are noticed and skin tone, texture, clarity, and elasticity are dramatically improved and restored. This also includes an anti-aging hand treatment.

Holistic 360 in Modesto, California offers a 60 Minute Deep Tissue Laser Therapy and Massage for Pain Management (Reg. $100, Spa Week $50)

This treatment includes a therapeutic massage and up to 20 minutes of lightforce therapy; an infrared and heat laser treatment to target pain for acute and chronic issues. The treatment provides a pain evaluation and treatment plan for ongoing pain management.