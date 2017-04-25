By Ann Lawlor & Hillary Latos.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day this month, here are our top spring beauty picks and tools of the trade that will have you and your mum glowing from head to toe.

FACE

1. OLEHENRIKSEN Power Peel Transforming Facial System $50 sephora.com

2. LA PRAIRIE WHITE CAVIAR ILLUMINATING PEARL INFUSION $520 Available at Bergdorf Goodman and laprairie.com

3. Amore Pacific Time Response Vintage Wash Off Masque with fermented green tea leavesAmorepacific.com

4. Glo Professional 10% Glycolic Cream Moisturizer gloprofessional.com

5. Derma E Vitamin C Concentrated Hyaluronic Serum ulta.com

6. Eminence Lavender Age Corrective Night Eye Cream eminence.com

HAIR

1. Beachwaver Pro 1.25 beachwaver.com

2. Cover Your Gray Fill in Powder coveryourgray.com

3. Shu Uemura Blow Dry Beautifier Hair Serum & Cream Shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com

4. Elchim’s 3900 Healthy Ionic Black and Gold BlowdryerUlta.com

5. Angelo David Vital Complex Leave-In Conditioner angelodavid.com

6. Angelo David Small Paddle Brush angelodavid.com

BODY

1. Orlane Crème Royale Body Cream $350 orlane.com

2. Artis Palm Brush artisbrush.com

3. Light Stim for Pain amazon.com

4. Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion mariobadescu.com

5. Vera Wang Embrace Body Mists kohls.com

6. Annick Goutal Tenue de Soiree Body Cream us.annickgoutal.com