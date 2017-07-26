0 SHARES 6 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

In collaboration with artist Urs Fischer and photographer Harley Weir, the Stella Mccartney Fall 2017 ad campaign is set to the backdrop of the Eastern Coast of Scotland where man-made landscapes are formed from discarded items. In one image we see ‘clean waste’ on its way to a recycling centre, contrasted with the harsh reality of landfill in another. Models Birgit Kos, Iana Godnia and Huan Zhou provide striking contrast to the bleak environment, bringing a youthful positivity and hope to the message.

“The idea we had with this campaign is to portray who we want to be and how we carry ourselves; our attitude and collective path. Our man-made constructed environments are disconnected and unaware of other life and the planet which is why there is waste,” said Stella McCartney.

Our planet has a waste and overconsumption problem, wreaking havoc to our environment. Single use and disposable items, particularly from plastic are ending up in landfills, with nearly 300 million tons of plastic produced every year.

“Stella’s fashion to me is about dignity, love and a beautiful attitude to all challenges. All while feeling good and looking great and we wanted to reflect that in the concept of this campaign,” said Urs Fischer.

The Winter 2017 collection explores the brand’s signature classics in an effortless way, with soft head-to-toe jersey tailoring in shades of honey, sand and grey creating full silhouettes rich in detail. Eveningwear is sumptuous with sheer embroidered tulle layered with lace.

The brand stands by their commitment to being a responsible, sustainable brand. Throughout the new collection, they use innovative and recycled materials such as organic cotton, sustainably-sourced viscose, recycled nylon and cruelty-free Skin-Free-Skin. McCartney is continually trying to lessen our impact on the environment. It is expected that plastic production will triple by 2050 when the population explodes to almost 10 billion.











