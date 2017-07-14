0 SHARES 9 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Summertime usually equates to dry fizzy hair, no thanks to the heat and humidity. This summer we uncovered the ‘pro’s’ secrets and tools they use to create beautiful silky smooth hair. With these tips and tricks by Celebrity Stylist Johnny Lavoe, you will be stepping out in confidence all summer long.

Pro Beauty Tools Curling Iron

https://www.target.com/p/pro-beauty-tools-174-curling-iron/-/A-18783819

Style your hair like a professional with this magic wand, preferred by professional stylists.

Pro Tip: For stronger curls, hold each curl in the palm of your hand and let it cool before releasing.

Pro Beauty Shine Enhancing Ceramic Straightener

https://www.target.com/p/pro-beauty-tools-174-shine-enhancing-ceramic-straightener-black-1/-/A-17356009

Maintain that glossy shine and eliminate your frizz and split ends with this straightener.

Pro Tip: Hair around the face should be curled backward to keep from falling into the face.

Pro Beauty Tools Tourmaline Ceramic Dryer

Create your own flawless blowout at home with this high-powered

PRO Beauty Tools Tourmaline Ceramic Dryer ($29.99, Target): 40% lighter than traditional hair dryers, yet its professional performance is designed to help you STYLE LIKE A PRO. Infused with Tourmaline Ceramic technology, hair will be left irresistibly shiny, smooth and frizz-free for salon quality results at home or on-the-go!

Pro Tip: Begin curling hair at midshaft, to prevent damaging the ends of your hair.

InStyler Ionic Styler Pro Ionic Hot Brush and Ceramic Flat Iron

https://www.target.com/p/instyler-ionic-styler-pro-ionic-hot-brush-and-ceramic-flat-iron/-/A-15591134

Cut your morning routine in half by using this quick little tool that straightens and curls in just minutes.

Pro Tip: For a tousled look, alternate curling each section left then right.

Conair Mini Pro Cordless Curling Iron 5/8″

https://www.target.com/p/conair-174-mini-pro-cordless-curling-iron-5-8/-/A-13465544

For those on the go all the time, never be without your secret curling weapon to ensure your look stays in style.

Pro Tip: To loosen the curl, tug hair at the ends after styling.