 

Though the humidity is high, make the most of the easy days of summer beauty with these products that will keep the frizz at bay while rocking beachy waves and also enhance the natural glow of sun kissed skin.

 

T3 BodyWaver 1.75” Styling Iron • Amazon.com

 

Mario Badescu Summer Shine Body Lotion • mariobadescu.com

 

Miss jessie’s baby buttercream • missjessies.com

 

Natura Bisse Diamond Lip Booster • Naturabisse.com

 

Pili Ani Facial Oil and Cream Collection • Piliani.com

 

Ardell Nude You Say Hydra lipstick • sallybeauty.com

 

Slip Silk pillowcase • Sephora.com

 

Lechat Dare to Wear Mood Polish in Glistening Waterfall • Lechatnails.com

 

Revision Skincare Nectifirm Neck Firming Cream • Amazon.com

 

Pevonia Jasmine & Lavender Body Renew Bathing Pleasures • Pevonia.com

 

Vichy Mineral 89 • Amazon.com

 

Pro Beauty Tools Shine Enhancing Ceramic Straightener • Target.com

 

Revlon Pro Collection Salon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer •
Ulta.com

 

Moda Prismatic Face Perfecting Kit • Beautyusa.royalbrush.com

 

 

 

