This Mediterranean-style, beachfront hotel on the Bay of Añasco is 3 km from the town of La Playa, 8 km from Balneario de Rincón public beach and 12 km from Rincón Lighthouse. The simple, airy rooms come with free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs and minifridges. Suites have living areas, and 1- and 2-bedroom condos with antique-style furniture come with kitchens and dining tables. Daily breakfast is included in your stay. We also have an onsite fusion restaurant, poolside grill and a lobby bar. Other perks include a sea-view infinity pool with a swim-up bar, plus a hot tub, fitness room and a lovely gardens.

Resort Rooms:

The resort features luxurious ocean view, garden view or poolside guestrooms and junior suites as well as spacious, comfortable one or two bedroom condo villas. The two-bedroom condo villas are perfect for families with older children or couples wanting more spacious accommodations. They have a separate living room with a queen sofa bed, dining room and a fully equipped kitchen. All guestroom’s contemporary décor and cozy ambiance will make your stay even more enjoyable. Rooms are furnished with king bed or queen bedding in double room, independent climate control air conditioning, iron and ironing board, sprinkler system, smoke detectors, fire alarm, flat screen TVs, cable TV, in-room safe, small refrigerator, ceiling fan and hair dryer.

* No pets permitted in resort except eye-seeing service dogs. Pets that provide comfort or emotional support do not qualify under the ADA.

