0 SHARES 4 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

The inspiration for TAORAY WANG’s 2018 Spring Summer Collection came from the masterpieces of two Baroque musicians, Purcell and Handel presented at the Shanghai Symphony Hall. The exquisite music, performed by the Shanghai Camerata, sophisticated, stylish, baroque musicians, recalled palaces and opera houses from King William III to George II. The performance was hailed as setting a new chapter for Shanghai on the world stage.

Its’ harmony between west and east as well as the fusion of classic and modern art are the triggers to Wang Tao’s imagination. With the scenery changing from modern Shanghai to the royal palace in London, she merges the exquisite Baroque costume into her contemporary designs.

Tiffany Trump attended today’s Taoray Wang fashion show at Skylight Clarkson Square wearing the designers black tuck wool dress with white ribbon detail. She is a long-time fan having worn Taoray Wang on many occasions, including to the Inauguration Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

First Son of the art world Peter Brandt and designer Andrew Warren also attended the show. The friends got into the fashion spirit wearing embroidered sweatshirts in black and white from the designer’s street inspired brand Taoray Taoray. The secondary line makes its NYFW debut on Tuesday, September 12 at Pier 59 Studios. Other notable names in attendance included actress India de Beaufort, Jeannie Mai (host of The Real),Victoria Silvstedt (model), Caila Quinn (The Bachelor), Philip Bloch, Reya Benitez and Simon Collins.

Wang Tao, hailed as “the Queen of the Suit” is one of China’s most celebrated and accomplished designers and a pioneer of contemporary Chinese women’s fashion. Over the past two decades, the Institute Tokyo Mode Gakuen graduate, has grown from an aspiring designer to one of Asia’s most successful female entrepreneurs, launching her namesake brand TAORAY WANG at New York Fashion Week in September 2014.



