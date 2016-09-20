Taoray Wang – SS17

Wang To, hailed as "the Queen of the Suit" is one of China's most celebrated and accomplished designers and a pioneer of contemporary Chinese women's fashion. Over the past two decades, Wang Tai, has grown from an aspiring designer to one of Asia's most successful female entrepreneurs, launching her namesake brand TAORAY WANG at New York Fashion Week in September 2014.

After graduation from the Japanese fashion institute. Tokyo Mode Gakeun, Wang went to become head seigner for Junko Koshino, th ehighly acclaimed Japanese brand, where she was awarded five international fashion awards. After working in London, she returned to Chine to become the Chief Design Officer and CEO for the Chinese fashion house broadcast: bo, repositioning the brand and leading it to market success, with sales over 2 billion RMB.

This season TAORAY WANG will launch its essential ideology on production and brand culture, Made in Shanghai. Inspired by Shanghai's traditional cheongsam, or mandarin grown, hand craftsmanship, Wang Tai creatively integrates time honored Chinese traditional artistry and techniques including silk Jacquard linings, hand-drawn Chinese patterns and embroidered trims into her modern collections.

Known for its fine tailoring, chic silhouettes and exceptional textiles, the TAORAY WANG collection is sold in China as well as to exclusives clients throughout Europe and the US. The brand is scheduled to open its first US stop and showroom in New York City's Soho next year.

Spring 2017 Romance in Stripes

Opposites attract. Contrast is the soil of balance, just as grace us the hallmark of power. For Designer Taoray Wang, in her Spring 2017 collection, A Romance in Stripes, contrast manifests in the bold lines of pinstripe fabrics, citations of masculine power suits or Wall street ready-to-wear, elegantly balanced with the delicate feminine flirtation of blue or white French lace cascading over a nude bodice, like the accoutrement of an odalisque. Temptation is met by strength. power expresses itself in sharp angular lines recalling the aggressive aesthetic of men's tailoring, while grace is revealed in a shower of playful, feminine, and carefree fringe details.

As the Tao has taught for thousands of years, yin and yang, masculine and feminine, complement and complete the other, so do the design work of Wang Tao for her Spring 2017 collection, declares that a woman can never be too bold, nor too beautiful. Cut with intelligence sweeping lines, completed by tender attention to alluring complements, in this daring new collection, confident structure courts elegant detail. In a fluid and effortless fusing of opposites, this collection is not for the modern, but rather the post modern woman, powerful, paradoxical, and utterly enchanting: at once feminist and feminine, chivalrous and proud, edgy and classic. Fall in Love.