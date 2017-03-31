Resident Magazine partnered with Silverstein Properties to present “A Taste of Hell’s Kitchen” on March 30th, an exclusive event which welcomed in the spring season and celebrated the explosive growth of Hell’s Kitchen with food from some of the best chefs in the neighborhood – accompanied by panoramic views of the Empire State Building and the Hudson River, from atop the 59th floor of the gleaming and luxurious Silver Towers.

A packed house of New York VIPs was treated to fabulous fare from some of the most popular restaurants in the neighborhood including 5 Napkin Burger, BEA, La Vela, Le Rivage, The Meatball Shop, Schmackary’s and Southern Hospitality. And refreshing spring beverages from Invo Coconut Water, Monkey Rum, and the New York Beer Company kept the party going.

Lisa Silverstein, Senior Vice President of Silverstein Properties, hosted the event to pay homage to her father, Larry Silverstein who had a vision for Hell’s Kitchen more than 30 years ago when he purchased the land where Silver Towers stands today.

Keep a look out for our May issue for a complete recap of this fun-filled event with must-see photos and an exclusive interview with Lisa Silverstein about why Hell’s Kitchen is one of the best places to live in Manhattan!

