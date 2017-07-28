0 SHARES 5 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

American Cancer Society - Taste of Hope Goes to Broadway American Cancer Society - Taste of Hope Goes to Broadway American Cancer Society - Taste of Hope Goes to Broadway American Cancer Society - Taste of Hope Goes to Broadway American Cancer Society - Taste of Hope Goes to Broadway American Cancer Society - Taste of Hope Goes to Broadway American Cancer Society - Taste of Hope Goes to Broadway American Cancer Society - Taste of Hope Goes to Broadway American Cancer Society - Taste of Hope Goes to Broadway American Cancer Society - Taste of Hope Goes to Broadway 8 Jean Shafiroff, Mark D. Friedman, Richard Kind, Lawrence O'Donnell American Cancer Society - Taste of Hope Goes to Broadway American Cancer Society - Taste of Hope Goes to Broadway American Cancer Society - Taste of Hope Goes to Broadway

The American Cancer Society hosted its first ever Taste of Hope Comes to Broadway sponsored by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 24th at 318 West 47th Street, a new condominium by Halsted Property Development Marketing. The evening was a salute to Broadway and raised much needed funds for the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge NYC. Guests sipped on summer wines and enjoyed delicious tastes provided by Chef Michael Ferraro from Delicatessen and Chef Julian Medina from Toloache.

Special guests who supported the evening include: Jean Shafiroff (a past honoree of the American Cancer Society’s Taste of Hope), Brenda Vaccaro, Lawrence O’Donnell, Richard Kind, Derek Klena, Clarke Thorell, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and Geneva Carr, along with co-chairs Mark D. Friedman (Halstead Property) and Jamie Koff (Fabric to Finish) and other members of the Taste of Hope committee.

Attendees also had the opportunity to win some great raffle prizes such as tickets to Jesus Hopped The “A” Train and Chef’s Table for four with wine pairing from Le Bernardin.

For more information about the event, visit www.tasteofhopenyc.org. If you could not attend the event but wish to become a sponsor or donate a gift to the American Cancer Society, please visit the website.

WHEN:

Monday, July 24th 2017, 6:30pm – 10:00pm

WHERE

318 West 47th Street, New York, NY

ABOUT TASTE OF HOPE

Taste of Hope® was founded in 2005 by the American Cancer Society as a way to celebrate New York dining while raising funds to help the Society’s mission to fight for every birthday threatened by every cancer in every community. Between the early 1990s and 2013 the Society has seen a 20 percent decrease in the overall cancer death rate, which means they have helped to avoid about 1.2million cancer deaths and created the potential for more birthday celebrations.

For more information, visit: https://www.tasteofhopenyc.org/