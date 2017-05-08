Presented by American Airlines and MasterCard

Features Over 85 Restaurants and Star-Studded Celebrity Talent

Two Nights of Celebrations: Friday, May 19th and Saturday, May 20th

Friday, May 19th – Summer in the City: Surf & Turf hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and Adam Richman with a signing by The New York Times’ Frank Bruni for his new book, “A Meatloaf in Every Oven: Two Chatty Cooks, One Iconic Dish and Dozens of Recipes – from Mom’s to Mario Batali’s” and a book signing from Alex Guarnaschelli for her book “Old-School Comfort Food”

Saturday, May 20th – Best of the West hosted by Jesse Palmer and featuring honorees April Bloomfield and Ken Friedman with a book signing from April Bloomfield

The 2017 Taste of the Upper West Side presented by American Airlines and MasterCard will once again bring one of the city’s most exciting culinary celebrations to the UWS this May. Local restaurants, both classic and brand new, will delight guests with signature dishes, and renowned chefs will mingle throughout the tent during this much anticipated two-night tasting event. At the helm of Taste of the Upper West Side is the Columbus Avenue Business Improvement District (“BID”), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit which created the event and donates all net proceeds to the local community for neighborhood improvement and beautification. In nine years, Taste of the Upper West Side has raised more than $500,000 for organizations improving the UWS.

“A decade later, Taste of the Upper West Side continues to be dynamic and fresh, with new restaurants showcasing their finest fare, alongside long-time favorites,” says Barbara Adler, Executive Director of the BID. “It is a truly fun and delicious fundraiser that has brought many benefits to this community, including Columbus Avenue’s beloved sustainable streetscape, operational funds for Wellness in the Schools annually, donations to Citymeals-on-Wheels, 19 solar-operated trash baskets for Theodore Roosevelt Park, and other significant contributions.”

Alex Guarnaschelli, chef/owner of Butter, judge on Food Network’s Chopped & author of “Old-School Comfort Food” and television’s intrepid food and travel explorer Adam Richman are thrilled to co-host the city’s most rocking, star-studded summer event. Alex is excited to sign copies of her cookbook, “Old-School Comfort Food.”

Alex and Adam will be joined this year by special guest Frank Bruni, revered New York Times Op-Ed writer and its former restaurant critic, who will also sign copies of his tome to comfort food classics, “A Meatloaf in Every Oven: Two Chatty Cooks, One Iconic Dish and Dozens of Recipes – from Mom’s to Mario Batali’s.” Summer in the City: Surf & Turf, is the first night of a grand food festival and fundraiser, serving up a super-cool evening of innovative twists on seasonal favorites. Among the nearly 40 participating restaurants are neighborhood newcomers Maison Pickle (of Jacob’s Pickles fame), The Fat Monk, Kirsh Bakery and Sugar Factory American Brasserie, a top 10 Instagram go-to and opening spring 2017 on the UWS! Other scrumptious destinations joining the party will be Levain Bakery, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Momofuku Milk Bar, Shake Shack, Playa Betty’s, The Meatball Shop, Han Dynasty and many more favorites! Step into summer with gusto with great eats, unlimited wines, signature cocktails and sensational sounds by DJ El Media. Don’t wait too long! The first 200 ticket purchasers will receive a copy of Alex Guarnaschelli’s “Old-School Comfort Food” or Frank Bruni’s “A Meatloaf in Every Oven: Two Chatty Cooks, One Iconic Dish and Dozens of Recipes – from Mom’s to Mario Batali’s.” Cost: $105 per person or 2 for $185

Participating restaurants include:

5 Napkin Burger

AG Kitchen

Artie’s Delicatessen

Bettola

Birdbath Bakery

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer Bodega 88

Bodrum Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant

Buceo95

Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola Elizabeth’s Neighborhood Table The Fat Monk

Fishtag

Gabriela’s Restaurant &

Tequila Bar

Gastronomie 491

Good Enough To Eat Greenmarket/ GROWNYC Han Dynasty

Insomnia Cookies Isabella’s

Kirsh Bakery and Kitchen Jacob’s Pickles

Lala Sahab

Levain Bakery

Maison Pickle

Milk Bar

Osteria Cotta

Ousia

Pappardella

Playa Betty’s

PROHIBITION

Sarabeth’s

Serafina Upper West Shake Shack

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

The Meatball Shop

Tiny Treats Cafe

Virgil’s Real BBQ

Zucker’s Bagels and Smoked Fish

West Side Campaign Against Hunger

Saturday, May 20th at 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Best of the West VIP Reception Presented by 21 West End

Grand Tent, O’Shea Complex Schoolyard, Columbus Avenue between West 76th and 77th Streets

An exceptional prelude to an incredible evening, Best of the West VIP Reception Presented by 21 West End is a delicious opportunity to meet-and-greet celebrity chefs and restaurateurs for an entire hour prior to general admission. The evening will be hosted by Jesse Palmer, Renown Analyst and Host of DISNEY’s ESPN and ABC Networks featured on College Football and Good Morning America. Starting with a Champagne toast in a private lounge open throughout Saturday’s event, VIP ticket holders will be treated to chef-worthy gift bags and invited to a book signing by one of the evening’s honorees, Chef April Bloomfield, recipient of two Michelin Stars – one of only 10 women recipients to receive even one – and a James Beard Award-winner for Best Chef. The author of “A Girl and Her Pig” and “A Girl and her Greens” opened her first Upper West Side restaurant, White Gold Butchers, in October 2016 with long-time partner and winner of the James Beard Award for Best Restaurateur in the United States in 2016, Ken Friedman. An Extra Plus: the first 100 VIP Ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary, signed copy of April Bloomfield’s new book (one per order, only). Cost: $225 per person



Saturday, May 20th at 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Best of the West Presented by Park West Village

Grand Tent, O’She a Complex Schoolyard, Columbus Avenue between West 76th and 77th Streets

Celebrating a decade of divine dining, Best of the West Presented by Park West Village reaches to the stars as the haute highlight of a weekend homage to the Upper West Side’s most illustrious chefs and restaurants and hosted by Jesse Palmer, Renown Analyst and Host of DISNEY’s ESPN and ABC Networks featured on College Football and Good Morning America. It’s an extraordinary night of epicurean excellence against an urbane backdrop of high spirits and sophisticated sounds from a live DJ. The evening’s hosts will be joined by honorees April Bloomfield and Ken Friedman, along with such other award-winning chefs as Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Daniel Boulud and John Fraser. Among the 40 bastions of fine cuisine participating in these 10th Anniversary festivities are Jean-Georges, Boulud Sud, Dovetail, Rosa Mexicano, The Leopard at des Artistes, and Jacques Torres Chocolate. For culinary connoisseurs, it is the ultimate dream-come-true event under a grand tent with cuisine, fine wines and spirits, and so much more! Cost: $135 per person or 2 for $250

Participating restaurants include: AG Kitchen

Alice’s Tea Cup

Awadh

Bar Boulud

Bareburger

Boulud Sud

Burke & Wills

BUSTAN NYC

Cafe Luxembourg

Cafe Tallulah

Calle Ocho Restaurant

Candle Cafe West

Carmine’s

Cesca Enoteca & Trattoria

Crave Fishbar

Dovetail

Gabriel’s Bar & Restaurant HENRY’s

Jacques Torres Chocolate Jean-Georges

Kefi

Lincoln Center Kitchen Lincoln Square Steak Magnolia Bakery

Mille-feuille Bakery Cafe Nice Matin

Orwashers Bakery RedFarm

Rosa Mexicano

Salumeria Rosi

Shake Shack

Storico

Tavern On The Green

The Loeb Boathouse

TESSA

THE LEOPARD at des Artistes The Mermaid Inn

The Milling Room

The Ribbon

The Smith

Treathouse NY

White Gold Butchers

ABOUT THE COLUMBUS AVENUE BID

The Columbus Avenue Business Improvement District is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, representing merchants and property owners along Columbus Avenue from West 67th Street to West 82nd Street. Formed in 1999 in a landmark district, its membership includes a diverse range of retailers, restaurateurs and commercial and mixed-use property owners, comprising all of the commercial establishments. In addition, the Columbus Avenue BID’s district includes the American Museum of Natural History, Theodore Roosevelt Park, The New-York Historical Society and the Rose Center for Earth and Space.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit (www.tasteuws.com)