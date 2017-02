Resident Magazine’s Melissa Kassis at the home of Bravo’s Real Housewife Teresa Giudic’s home for a woman’s power session with Karolina Dehnhard, Divorce Attorney.

Teresa Giudice is a reality television cast-member, known for starring in The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Besides appearing on the show, Giudice has written multiple New York Times bestseller cookbooks and was featured on Donald Trump’s The Celebrity Apprentice 5 (2012).

