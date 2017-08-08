0 SHARES 6 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Parents today are looking for new ways to engage and bond with their kids after school, encouraging them to play and be inspired – even at snack time. Today, Mondelēz International, Inc., unveiled a new treat which joins TEDDY Grahams as part of the new TEDDY brand portfolio. Already known and loved by parents in more than 40 countries around the world by other names such as Barni, meet TEDDY Soft Bakes – the treat that’s rooted in the idea that food can help inspire moments of playful discovery, and snack time can provide an opportunity for parents to connect and share with their kids.

TEDDY Soft Bakes are a fluffy, soft-baked filled snack created in the shape of a bear. Kids will love discovering the hidden filling inside TEDDY Soft Bakes’ playful bear shape, and parents can feel confident about saying “yes” to this treat because it’s made with familiar quality ingredients such as milk, eggs, flour and chocolate. TEDDY Soft Bakes contain no high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors or colors and are available in two flavors: Chocolate Filling and Vanilla-flavored Filling.

“We know parenting is a balance – moms and dads care greatly about the kinds of snacks they give their kids and, at the same time, it is important to provide options that they know their children will enjoy at snack time,” said Elise Burditt, ‎Senior Brand Manager, Kids Wholesome Portfolio at Mondelēz International. “TEDDY Soft Bakes offer parents the ability to give their children a treat they’ll not only love, but makes snack time a moment that can help open the door to discovery-filled experiences.”

Individually-portioned and perfect for the after-school snacking occasion, TEDDY Soft Bakes are more than a treat – when kids uncover the delicious hidden filling within, TEDDY Soft Bakes can help provide moments of surprise and discovery.

To help launch the new TEDDY Soft Bakes product, TEDDY is working with TED, the idea-based non-profit organization and advocate for curiosity. The two brands hosted a TED Salon session on February 15th with two TED Speakers, exploring and reinforcing the ties between snacking and childhood playtime. At the event, panelist Dr. Stuart Brown shared how his studies have shown that children who are encouraged to play have a better sense of community, stronger sense of belonging and are better at processing new ideas.

“Play is not just a joyful and energizing experience, it has a deep effect on human development and intelligence. In fact, the active presence of play is a key trait I’ve found to be prevalent in highly successful people,” said TED Speaker Dr. Stuart Brown, play researcher, psychiatrist and founder of the National Institute for Play. “True play comes from intrinsic motivation, which can be released by good nourishment and a safe enriched environment.”

TEDDY Soft Bakes are currently on shelves in local grocery or superstores nationwide in the cookie and cracker aisle next to TEDDY Grahams. Both flavors of TEDDYSoft Bakes are available for a suggested retail price of $3.29 and are individually wrapped portions in a six-pack box. In addition, the Chocolate Filling variety is also available in a 12-pack box for a suggested retail price of $6.49.

TEDDY Soft Bakes is also one of the first Mondelēz International products to incorporate the Grocery Manufacturers Association’s SmartLabel™ QR code on pack. Using a scanning app, consumers can quickly scan the QR code on package to unlock the product information they want to know – including ingredients and nutritionals.

For more information on TEDDY Soft Bakes, visit www.DiscoverTEDDY.com