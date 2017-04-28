The Betsy-South Beach is a beach-side haven featuring timeless luxury and incredible ocean views in the middle of Miami’s South Beach. Exquisite amenities, world-class cuisine and a commitment to the arts have placed The Betsy on the 2017 Condé Nast Traveler Gold List, as one of the top hotels in the world.

Miami Beach’s most anticipated luxury hotel project, The Betsy-South Beach, unveiled its expansion in December 2016 following a two-year transformation. Merging with the former, historic Carlton Hotel on Collins Avenue to debut an “Art Deco” wing addition, the completed hotel features 130 guestrooms, two restaurants by award-winning Chef Laurent Tourondel, an expansive rooftop pool complex, dedicated library, and nearly 15,000 square feet of special event space, among many other exceptional guest amenities. The addition comes as the original Betsy Ross Hotel begins a yearlong celebration of its 75th anniversary on Ocean Drive in 2017.

“As with the original Betsy, where the building itself dictated the design, with the Art Deco wing, we also embraced the history of the original Carlton building and South Beach neighborhood to influence our approach,” said Pedersoli. “The biggest difference is the style of the buildings,” added Santoro. “With the extension, we let the natural heritage flow freely and complemented the style with touches that resonate with the original wing for consistency.”

With that said, the chic rooms reflect a beach house aesthetic with the grace of yesteryear mixed with a contemporary flair. Plantation-style shutters filter the warm Florida sunshine, which beautifully blends with the dark walnut wood floors, rich custom cabinetry and unique raffia accents. Original artwork, in-room libraries and bookmarks embossed with poetic verses are charming and homey touches. Bathrooms are luxuriously outfitted with herringbone designed Thasso marble and bedecked with large mirrors.