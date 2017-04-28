The Betsy-South Beach is a beach-side haven featuring timeless luxury and incredible ocean views in the middle of Miami’s South Beach. Exquisite amenities, world-class cuisine and a commitment to the arts have placed The Betsy on the 2017 Condé Nast Traveler Gold List, as one of the top hotels in the world.
Miami Beach’s most anticipated luxury hotel project, The Betsy-South Beach, unveiled its expansion in December 2016 following a two-year transformation. Merging with the former, historic Carlton Hotel on Collins Avenue to debut an “Art Deco” wing addition, the completed hotel features 130 guestrooms, two restaurants by award-winning Chef Laurent Tourondel, an expansive rooftop pool complex, dedicated library, and nearly 15,000 square feet of special event space, among many other exceptional guest amenities. The addition comes as the original Betsy Ross Hotel begins a yearlong celebration of its 75th anniversary on Ocean Drive in 2017.
“As with the original Betsy, where the building itself dictated the design, with the Art Deco wing, we also embraced the history of the original Carlton building and South Beach neighborhood to influence our approach,” said Pedersoli. “The biggest difference is the style of the buildings,” added Santoro. “With the extension, we let the natural heritage flow freely and complemented the style with touches that resonate with the original wing for consistency.”
With that said, the chic rooms reflect a beach house aesthetic with the grace of yesteryear mixed with a contemporary flair. Plantation-style shutters filter the warm Florida sunshine, which beautifully blends with the dark walnut wood floors, rich custom cabinetry and unique raffia accents. Original artwork, in-room libraries and bookmarks embossed with poetic verses are charming and homey touches. Bathrooms are luxuriously outfitted with herringbone designed Thasso marble and bedecked with large mirrors.
The Betsy boasts many exquisite amenities. For absolute relaxation visit the wellness garden & spa or take a beachside yoga class. Feel the white sand under your toes and take a dip in the beach directly facing the hotel. Or cool off in one of the beautifully landscaped pools by the courtyard or rooftop. Rejuvenate the senses with a good workout in at the 24-hour fitness center. Award winning Chef Laurent Tourondel’s, namesake LT Steak & Seafood is a delicious option to enjoy contemporary American cuisine with seasonally-inspired dishes that mirror a deep appreciation for the local landscape.
The Conservatory is a sophisticated lounge to relax and enjoy tea time or coffee by day and bespoke cocktails by night. Or relax in the lobby bar that features live music every Wednesday and Thursday evening from 8 – 11 pm.
The newest addition to arrive at the Betsy will be Poeti – an Italian trattoria-style restaurant that will open later in 2017. It’s signature dishes will offer elevated pizzas with unique toppings inspired by the local landscape. There will also be an alley-accessed “Grab and Go” window – an extension of Chef Tourondel’s restaurants – for takeaway treats like fresh gelatos and crêpes.
A unique feature of the hotel is the Writer’s Room- which is a working studio space for visiting writers and the only one of its kind in Miami. According to The Betsy it is meant to “link past and present through the arts – paying homage to the many ‘writing rooms’ that existed in pre-war hotels where guests recorded memories and linked to home.” Since The Writer’s Room opened in 2012, more than 500 working writers (and other artists) have stayed at The Betsy and engaged in community service programs. With its prime location in the heart of South Beach, the luxuriously chic accommodations and its patronage to the arts, the Betsy offers a unique experience that makes for an unforgettable getaway.