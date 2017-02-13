ABOUT THE MUMMY

Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy.

Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Beyond) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

Cruise is joined by a cast including Annabelle Wallis (upcoming King Arthur, TV’s “Peaky Blinders”), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World), Courtney B. Vance (TV’s “American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson”) and Oscar® winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator).

The creative team on this action-adventure event is led by director/producer Alex Kurtzman and producer Chris Morgan, who have been instrumental in growing some of the most successful franchises of the past several years—with Kurtzman writing or producing entries in the Transformers, Star Trek and Mission: Impossible series, and Morgan being the narrative engineer of theFast & Furious saga as it has experienced explosive growth from its third chapter on. Sean Daniel, who produced the most recent Mummy trilogy, produces alongside Kurtzman and Morgan. Visit: www.themummy.com

UNIVERSAL UNIVERSAL BRAND DEVELOPMENT

Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of the company’s intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development’s core businesses include Consumer Products, Games and Digital Platforms, and Live Entertainment based on the company’s extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation, and NBCUniversal cable and television. Universal Brand Development is a business segment of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

ABOUT CND

Founded in 1979 and based in San Diego, CA, CND (Creative Nail Design, Inc.) is the global leader in professional nail products and services – including SHELLAC™ Brand 14+ Day Nail Color. Deeply committed to advancing the nail care industry, CND devotes significant time and resources to product research and development, education and customer support. Only CND delivers high performance nail color on the cutting edge of fashion and technology.

ABOUT M∙A∙C COSMETICS

M·A·C (Make-up Art Cosmetics), a leading brand of professional cosmetics, was created in Toronto, Canada in 1984 and is part of The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. The company’s popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from makeup artists, models, photographers and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in 110 countries/territories worldwide. Follow M·A·C on Twitter, Periscope, Snapchat and Pinterest @MACcosmetics, become a M·A·C fan on Facebook (facebook.com/maccosmetics), follow M·A·C on Instagram (instagram.com/maccosmetics), watch M·A·C videos on YouTube (youtube.com/maccosmetics). For a M·A·C location visit maccosmetics.com.

ABOUT ORIBE HAIR CARE

Oribe Hair Care crafts exclusive, artisanal blends of the finest formulations for the glamorous and beauty-obsessed. Built upon a rich heritage of hairstyling, fashion and artistry, this truly luxe collection was created for taste-driven individuals who know that personal style, perfectly expressed and paired with excellence, is the ultimate luxury.

ABOUT PRECIOSA CRYSTAL CRYSTAL COMPONENTS

Preciosa’s tradition of glassmaking can be traced back more than five centuries to 1548 in the Crystal Valley of Bohemia, where it is still headquartered today. Founded upon the ideals of quality, durability and innovation, Preciosa has throughout the centuries achieved new technological breakthroughs and introduced the world over to the truly captivating and timeless quality of authentically crafted Bohemian crystal. Today, Preciosa Crystal Components offers more than 25,000 premium crystal products in various shapes, sizes, colours and coatings to an extensive portfolio of luxury goods, fashion and jewellery designers, distributors and producers on six continents. Preciosa Crystal Components is a member of the Preciosa Group. In addition to the company’s headquarters in Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic, the Group operates 12 representative offices across the US, UK, Russia, China, Hong Kong and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.preciosa.com.

ABOUT PERFECT 365

The world’s most popular digital makeup and beauty app, Perfect365® unleashes creativity with new virtual makeup tools, unlimited color options, and more than 200 looks created by beauty brands, YouTube makeup artists and the app’s in-house Beauty Squad. Perfect365 has over 80 million users worldwide and is free on IOS, Android and Windows phones.

