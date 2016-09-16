The Falls – Hudson, New York

The Falls is a stylish apartment complex on 22 acres, minutes from Hudson, NY. JMS Construction Services—a developer with decades of experience building single and multifamily homes, renovating historic Hudson Valley properties into stylish apartment buildings and managing them—has transformed the former Greenport School into a community of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. The complex features many indoor and outdoor amenities, including walking trails, outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center and a playground. All amenities are included with the rent.

Residents will enjoy extensive common areas, on-site management, indoor and outdoor amenities, and a location that is, to quote Goldilocks, “Just right”. Just close enough to the urban heart of Hudson and just close enough to the orchards and farms of the rest of Columbia County–an unbeatable combination of urban chic and country living.

The community will retain the historic center of the school—a handsome brick building that will house some of the common areas and amenities. The apartments (116 in all by the end of Phase Two) will be in two brand new four-story buildings and will incorporate the latest energy-efficient technology, low maintenance materials, and breezy outdoor spaces on all floors.