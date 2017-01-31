By Jennifer Pelaez

The eternal Sunshine State, so appropriately named, has consistently been a go-to destination for families and resort-goers alike. And for good reason, especially as winter reaches it zenith, with record cold temperatures and the much dreaded and inevitable impending snow storms. It’s during this time that Florida’s glimmering gilded coastline dotted with golden white sand beaches, sparkling blue waters, and premier golfing and dining seem even more appealing. While many travelers gravitate towards the lively downtown and South Beach areas of Miami, neighboring Coral Gables, offers a perfect paradise for world-class shopaholics and history buffs alike. Dubbed “The City Beautiful,” Coral Gables is known for its tree-lined boulevards, ivy-covered mansions and historical landmarks, as well as the incredible colors and unique Mediterranean Revival architectural style that adds an international yet familiar ambiance.

Here, Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, the newest addition to Starwood Hotel & Resorts Worldwide’s Tribute Portfolio, is conveniently located in the heart of the famed Miracle Mile neighborhood, where you are surrounded by stylish shops, art galleries, and a bevy of trendy and upscale restaurants. Hotel Colonnade recently underwent a massive $18 million renovation which upgraded its event venues and guest rooms, added a new lobby bar, among other changes, and which is also part of a larger, neighborhood-wide $21 million streetscape project that will completely reshape the city’s Miracle Mile and Giralda Avenue. Now boasting a modern and glamorous new look, the re-imagined Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables is paving the way for the revitalization of this historic neighborhood, making this area a must see while in the vicinity.

The renovated interiors are a complementary fusion of sophisticated open spaces and accents of European elegance which come together into an inviting yet refined design. Contemporary, yet also paying homage to its illustrious history, Hotel Colonnade is everything you would expect from a Floridian property, while also infusing it with a bit of a Latin beat and vibe, inspired by the local destination. Its collection of 157 guestrooms and suites are just as sleek as the rest of the hotel, with modern amenities and chic interiors featuring wood floors and modern stainless steel pedestal beds with intricate bronze and sexy smoked glass desks.

The newly introduced lobby bar attracts guests and locals alike with an incredible signature cocktails and its newly created small plates menu. After, head to the new state-of-the-art game room, complete with a pool table, shuffleboard and oversized TVs to spend the evening in an intimate yet fun setting. It is also the perfect venue to host small gatherings, weddings or reunions.

After exploring all the new hotel offerings, be sure to check out Hotel Colonnade’s innovative programming which offer an expanded array of options in wellness and entertainment, spanning from a variety of experiences like mixology classes to inspirational workshops on history and sports, as well as dance lessons, game watch parties, and historical bike tours of Coral Gables. Rest assured you can keep yourself busy without even having to leave the property. However, if you are interested in exploring and discovering nearby attractions, you’re not too far from top sites like Little Havana and the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, as well as the upscale Shops at the Village of Merrick Park, all easily accessible via the Coral Gables complimentary trolley service.

Regardless of your chosen activities in and around Hotel Colonnade, February and March are the perfect months for a weekend escape to sunny Miami and its surrounding areas which can not only liven your spirit but provide you with a new positive outlook for the upcoming year.

www.hotelcolonnade.com





