By Nina Kullmann

For a step back in time to Miami’s Art Deco beginnings, The Langford Hotel is housed within the historic 1925 Miami National Bank located in Downtown Miami. In an area characterized by new developments and modern high rises, this perfectly preserved historic hotel pays homage to Miami’s industrialist past contextualized in the face of Miami’s future. Feeling more like a city hotel rather than a beachside resort, this landmark property has been completely renovated for a new generation of sophisticated travelers.

The 126 elegant rooms and suites feature a modern residential style. King- and queen-sized beds exude pure relaxation while spacious work areas and luxurious bathrooms perfect the rooms. This is a welcome respite from the non stop action of South Beach.

For contemporary American cuisine, the Pubbelly Station reflects the cultural diversity of America, and is designed like a traditional train station. The restaurant’s Chef José Mendin has created an original and adaptable menu that is bursting with immense flavors. A must try is the Stone Crab Station, that provides a unique culinary experience.

One of the hottest downtown Miami spots is Pawn Broker located on the rooftop. Popular with locals and visitors alike is their popular boozy brunch sessions replete with banquettes and bottle service under the Miami sun with a DJ that provides the vibes. Whether you are keeping the party going in a city that doesn’t sleep, cure a hangover with their customized bloody mary menu paired with decadent brunch bites with an international flair.

The Langford Hotel is not just the perfect place for your next holiday, it is also a great location for meetings and events. White oak floors and stylish Khouri Guzman furnishings create a professional and luxurious atmosphere. According to the Langford, the meeting rooms pair the convenience of a downtown location with the business services and amenities of a modern luxury hotel.

To take advantage of its downtown location, the hotel provides several special offers allowing you to explore the vibrant area. The Shop, Ride & Dine in Style package includes breakfast and transportation for a shopping tour to one of Miami’s premier shopping destinations. The Stay & Play Package offers complimentary valet parking and an enjoyable Pre-Game or Theater Dinner with a welcome cocktail or brunch on Sunday. A stay at The Langford Hotel will immerse you into Miami’s historic past while surrounding yourself in pure luxury, showing a different side of Miami.www.langfordhotelmiami.com