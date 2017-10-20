0 SHARES 23 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

The Mercado Global Celebration benefit was held on October 18, 2017 at The Prince George Ballroom in support of women entrepreneurs. Jewelry designer Pamela Love received the 2017 Fashion Forward Visionary Award. The event was chaired by philanthropist Yaz Hernandez and the Vice Chairs included Rachel Alonso-Mendoza, Carla Carstens, PJ Pascaul, Gabriel Rivera-Barraza, and Laura Day Webb. The annual event was attended by business leaders, top retailers, and major philanthropists who enjoyed an evening of inspiration and action. The event celebrated Mercado Global’s work to empower women and promote ethical practices in the fashion industry.

“We’re thrilled with the event tonight,” said Mercado Global’s Executive Director Ruth DeGolia. “We’re humbled by the support of our NYC community tonight. It’s now more important than ever to focus on what unites us, and we’re thrilled to celebrate women’s empowerment with such a successful event!”

Guests included: Coromoto Atencio, Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, Marina Dobreva, Marc Donatello, Sophie Bischoff, Shannon Broyles, Christine Healey de Casanova, Carla Carstens, Ruth DeGolia (Mercado Global’s Executive Director), Eve Delf, Emie Diamond, Marina Dobreva, Jacqueline Horowitz, Valentin Hernandez, Kathryn Kerns, ason Keehn(CEO & Founder of Accompany), Julie Koch-Beinke, Stephanie Loeffler, Emily Mann, Maria Teresa Mata, Dr. John Mesa, Noria Morales, Alexandra Seegers, Ben Rodriguez-Cubeñas, and Rachel Valdes.

The evening began at 6:30 with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres including sesame chicken skewers, roasted vegetable and goat cheese tart, and more. Dinner began at 7:30, when guests were greeted with grissini bread sticks in glasses on the tables. An appetizer of kale and quinoa with butternut squash was followed by a main course choice of pan roasted Alaskan halibut or filet mignon. A silent vegetarian option offered strozzapreti pasta primavera. Belgian chocolate cake was served for dessert.

The program continued with the awards presentation. Vice Chairs PJ Pascual and Gabriel Rivera-Barraza presented the award to Accompany and Pamela Love. Rivera-Barraza said, “What an honor for Mercado Global to partner with Accompany and Pamela Love to empower women in needed communities!!”

Throughout the evening, guests pre-ordered items from Mercado Global’s Resort 2017 and Spring/Summer 2018 Collection. The silent auction was stocked full of incredible finds including: a three day/night trip for two to Cuba; Jenny Packham jewelry ensemble; Marchesa jewelry ensemble; Silvia Tcherassi item; Guatemala Getaway; Tomas Maier bag; Etro bag; Macro Palli Art piece; Julio Gaggia Photo; Pamela Love Jewelry set; Winery Tour and Tasting; Pologeorgis Fur; Theory item; Mercado Global One-of-a-Kind Travel Set; Signed gloves from Manny Pacquiaol Custom shoes by Lareymondie; 2 custom portraits by Masana NYC; 2 Tickets to Billy Joel; PJ Pascual Styling Services; Tom Binns jewelry piece; Point shoes signed by Stella Abrera, Marcelo Lua, Cory Stearns, Misty Copeland, and Gillian Murphy; Milos Raonic Wimbledon shoes and hardcourt shoes; Leather spa gift certificate; Gift certificate to Bistro Chat Noir, Sam Edelman Shopping Spree, Marianella Soap; and a Giuseppe Zanotti Clutch.

The event’s sponsors included: Alternatives, PIMCO, Exec|Comm, BESPOKE Custom Cuba Travel, Schai, IO Collective, Vias Imports Ltd., Lagunitas Brewing Company, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Wilo’s Flower Designs, Altrum Honors, and Hennessy.

ABOUT PAMELA LOVE, 2017 FASHION FORWARD VISIONARY AWARDEE:

Native New Yorker Pamela Love began making jewelry in her Brooklyn apartment in 2007. Since then, she has created a full production facility and design studio in Manhattan’s garment district.

The line is committed to sustainability and localized production whenever possible. The majority of the line is produced domestically in New York City and Los Angeles. Any manufacturing done outside of the United States is carefully considered and vetted for social and environmental responsibility. Love strives to keep old techniques and traditions alive while still employing new technologies that help to move us forward. She has collaborated with Mercado Global on two collections and the organization is thrilled to honor her this year.

ABOUT MERCADO GLOBAL

Mercado Global is a Brooklyn-based accessory brand and non-profit that empowers rural Latin American women to become entrepreneurs. Through donor-funded business education and leadership programs, we help women create community businesses to support themselves and their families. By designing collections for the international market while using traditional local weaving techniques, we are changing the status quo for women, communities, and the industry.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT MERCADO GLOBAL: https://www.mercadoglobal.org

